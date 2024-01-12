Jordan, Pippen Miss Bulls’ Ring of Honor Gala

Two of the most iconic figures of the Chicago Bulls’ six-championship dynasty in the 1990s, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, were noticeably absent from the team’s inaugural Ring of Honor gala. The event, aimed at honoring 13 individuals closely associated with the Bulls’ legacy, saw the absence of these prominent figures, along with Dennis Rodman, who was expected but did not show up.

Bulls Chairman’s Take on the Absence

Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf addressed Jordan and Pippen’s absence during the gala, remarking that their presence would have added value to the event. However, he acknowledged the inevitable fact that not everyone could make it, and appreciated Jordan’s recorded message that was sent in lieu of his physical presence.

Pippen’s Contentions and the Bulls’ Dynasty

Scottie Pippen, since the release of the 2020 documentary ‘The Last Dance,’ has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the portrayal of his role in the Bulls’ dynasty. The documentary, which extensively featured Jordan, drew criticism from Pippen regarding Jordan’s playing style before the team’s success. Pippen’s relationship with the Bulls has been strained since his dismissal from his ambassador role in 2020.

The Gala and Its Attendees

The Ring of Honor gala saw a halftime celebration during a game against the Warriors. This allowed former Bulls player and current Golden State coach Steve Kerr to participate. Other notable attendees at the event included Phil Jackson, Toni Kukoc, Luc Longley, and Ron Harper. The event also saw the enshrinement of the 1995-96 Bulls team, which broke records with 72 wins.

In the video message sent by Jordan, he expressed his regrets for being unable to attend the event. He thanked the fans for their unwavering support over the years and emphasized the team’s enduring legacy as champions. This sentiment, despite the absence of some key figures, encapsulates the spirit of the Bulls’ legacy.