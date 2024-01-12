en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Jordan, Pippen Miss Bulls’ Ring of Honor Gala

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST
Jordan, Pippen Miss Bulls’ Ring of Honor Gala

Two of the most iconic figures of the Chicago Bulls’ six-championship dynasty in the 1990s, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, were noticeably absent from the team’s inaugural Ring of Honor gala. The event, aimed at honoring 13 individuals closely associated with the Bulls’ legacy, saw the absence of these prominent figures, along with Dennis Rodman, who was expected but did not show up.

Bulls Chairman’s Take on the Absence

Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf addressed Jordan and Pippen’s absence during the gala, remarking that their presence would have added value to the event. However, he acknowledged the inevitable fact that not everyone could make it, and appreciated Jordan’s recorded message that was sent in lieu of his physical presence.

Pippen’s Contentions and the Bulls’ Dynasty

Scottie Pippen, since the release of the 2020 documentary ‘The Last Dance,’ has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the portrayal of his role in the Bulls’ dynasty. The documentary, which extensively featured Jordan, drew criticism from Pippen regarding Jordan’s playing style before the team’s success. Pippen’s relationship with the Bulls has been strained since his dismissal from his ambassador role in 2020.

The Gala and Its Attendees

The Ring of Honor gala saw a halftime celebration during a game against the Warriors. This allowed former Bulls player and current Golden State coach Steve Kerr to participate. Other notable attendees at the event included Phil Jackson, Toni Kukoc, Luc Longley, and Ron Harper. The event also saw the enshrinement of the 1995-96 Bulls team, which broke records with 72 wins.

In the video message sent by Jordan, he expressed his regrets for being unable to attend the event. He thanked the fans for their unwavering support over the years and emphasized the team’s enduring legacy as champions. This sentiment, despite the absence of some key figures, encapsulates the spirit of the Bulls’ legacy.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
NCAA on the Verge of Major Cannabis Policy Shift
In a move that could reshape the landscape of collegiate sports, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is considering a significant revision to its cannabis policy. This shift could see cannabis removed from the list of banned substances, a development discussed at length at the recent NCAA Convention. Shifting Perspectives on Cannabis The Committee on
NCAA on the Verge of Major Cannabis Policy Shift
Vietnamese Striker Praises Coach Philippe Troussier Ahead of 2023 Asian Cup
5 mins ago
Vietnamese Striker Praises Coach Philippe Troussier Ahead of 2023 Asian Cup
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
9 mins ago
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
LA Galaxy's Season Opener Sells Out, Sets New Record Amid Messi's Arrival
1 min ago
LA Galaxy's Season Opener Sells Out, Sets New Record Amid Messi's Arrival
St. Mike's Girls' Hockey Team: A European Journey Beyond Sports
4 mins ago
St. Mike's Girls' Hockey Team: A European Journey Beyond Sports
Nyck de Vries' Surprising Return to Formula E: A Journey Marked by Challenges & Optimism
4 mins ago
Nyck de Vries' Surprising Return to Formula E: A Journey Marked by Challenges & Optimism
Latest Headlines
World News
Vermont's Response to Medicaid Disenrollments: A Proposed Expansion
17 seconds
Vermont's Response to Medicaid Disenrollments: A Proposed Expansion
Military Strikes Trigger Surge in Oil Prices: Impacts on Global Markets
43 seconds
Military Strikes Trigger Surge in Oil Prices: Impacts on Global Markets
NCAA on the Verge of Major Cannabis Policy Shift
1 min
NCAA on the Verge of Major Cannabis Policy Shift
LA Galaxy's Season Opener Sells Out, Sets New Record Amid Messi's Arrival
1 min
LA Galaxy's Season Opener Sells Out, Sets New Record Amid Messi's Arrival
Ecuador's Urgent Economic Bill to Address Armed Conflict: VAT Increase Proposed
2 mins
Ecuador's Urgent Economic Bill to Address Armed Conflict: VAT Increase Proposed
Sudbury Mourns the Passing of Jeannette Maisonneuve: A Legacy of Resilience and Love
3 mins
Sudbury Mourns the Passing of Jeannette Maisonneuve: A Legacy of Resilience and Love
Renpho Eye Massager: TikTok Sensation and Therapeutic Wonder
4 mins
Renpho Eye Massager: TikTok Sensation and Therapeutic Wonder
St. Mike's Girls' Hockey Team: A European Journey Beyond Sports
4 mins
St. Mike's Girls' Hockey Team: A European Journey Beyond Sports
Nyck de Vries' Surprising Return to Formula E: A Journey Marked by Challenges & Optimism
4 mins
Nyck de Vries' Surprising Return to Formula E: A Journey Marked by Challenges & Optimism
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app