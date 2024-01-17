Jordan Nwora Traded to Toronto Raptors as Pacers Acquire All-Star Pascal Siakam

In a significant turn of events, Jordan Nwora, a former All-Western New York player for The Park School of Buffalo, was traded to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. An integral part of a larger deal, this trade saw the Indiana Pacers acquire All-Star forward Pascal Siakam. Nwora, in his fourth NBA season, has been a consistent member of the Pacers' roster this season, putting up an average of 5.2 points in 10.2 minutes over 18 games. Prior to this, he had a stint with the Pacers following a trade from his original team where he clinched a championship in his rookie season.

Details of the Trade

The trade package for Siakam comprised Nwora, starting guard Bruce Brown, and three first-round draft picks. Additionally, the New Orleans Pelicans played a role in this trade, dispatching Kira Lewis to Toronto, thereby reducing their luxury tax burden.

Pascal Siakam's Contribution

Pascal Siakam, a two-time All-Star (2020 and 2023), has been an integral part of the Raptors for eight years, averaging 17.4 points and 6.5 rebounds. His current contract, in its final year, is worth nearly $38 million this season. Siakam is eligible for a new five-year contract extension that could reach up to $247 million.

Implication for the Pacers

This trade constitutes a major move for the Pacers, currently the highest-scoring team in the NBA, and occupying the 6th spot in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers' management seems eager to pair Siakam with All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, an indication of their desire to make an impactful statement this season.