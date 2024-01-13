Jordan Love Inspires ‘Love-Themed’ Playlist as Packers Gear Up for Playoffs

As the Green Bay Packers gear up for the NFC wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys, the team and fans alike have found a unique way to rally behind their new starting quarterback, Jordan Love. Inspired by Love’s name and the excitement his performance has generated, a thematic playlist featuring songs with ‘Love’ in the title has been created to set the mood for the impending playoff clash.

Love Takes Center Stage

With his impressive performance in Week 18 against the Chicago Bears, Jordan Love has successfully stepped into the shoes of a starter. His key throws on two touchdown drives showcased his arm talent and decision-making prowess, cementing his status as a reliable leader on the field. Such performances have sparked a wave of support for Love, culminating in the creation of a ‘Love-themed’ playlist to celebrate his contribution to the team.

The Power of Love

The playlist features several songs with ‘Love’ in the title, carefully avoiding negative tracks and focusing predominantly on uplifting or fitting ones. The B-52s’ ‘Love Shack’, for example, has been suggested as a potential anthem for Lambeau Field, reflecting the infectious energy Love brings to the game. ‘All You Need Is Love’ by The Beatles encapsulates the sentiment of the fans, signaling their unified support for their new quarterback. ‘Whole Lotta Love’ by Led Zeppelin adds a cool factor to the mix, while ‘We Found Love’ by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris resonates with the Packers’ successful draft choice.

Love’s Story Unfolds

Further enriching the playlist are ‘Love Story’ by Taylor Swift, ‘You Can’t Hurry Love’ by The Supremes, and ‘Love Is a Battlefield’ by Pat Benatar. These tracks, each with its unique connection to the theme of love, mirror Jordan Love’s journey as he takes on his new role. ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’ by Tina Turner and ‘The Power of Love’ by Huey Lewis and the News hint at the challenges and triumphs that come with being a starting quarterback. Lastly, ‘One Love/People Get Ready’ by Bob Marley and the Wailers rounds off the playlist, symbolizing unity and readiness as Love leads the Packers into the wild-card playoff game.