en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Jordan Love Inspires ‘Love-Themed’ Playlist as Packers Gear Up for Playoffs

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
Jordan Love Inspires ‘Love-Themed’ Playlist as Packers Gear Up for Playoffs

As the Green Bay Packers gear up for the NFC wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys, the team and fans alike have found a unique way to rally behind their new starting quarterback, Jordan Love. Inspired by Love’s name and the excitement his performance has generated, a thematic playlist featuring songs with ‘Love’ in the title has been created to set the mood for the impending playoff clash.

Love Takes Center Stage

With his impressive performance in Week 18 against the Chicago Bears, Jordan Love has successfully stepped into the shoes of a starter. His key throws on two touchdown drives showcased his arm talent and decision-making prowess, cementing his status as a reliable leader on the field. Such performances have sparked a wave of support for Love, culminating in the creation of a ‘Love-themed’ playlist to celebrate his contribution to the team.

The Power of Love

The playlist features several songs with ‘Love’ in the title, carefully avoiding negative tracks and focusing predominantly on uplifting or fitting ones. The B-52s’ ‘Love Shack’, for example, has been suggested as a potential anthem for Lambeau Field, reflecting the infectious energy Love brings to the game. ‘All You Need Is Love’ by The Beatles encapsulates the sentiment of the fans, signaling their unified support for their new quarterback. ‘Whole Lotta Love’ by Led Zeppelin adds a cool factor to the mix, while ‘We Found Love’ by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris resonates with the Packers’ successful draft choice.

Love’s Story Unfolds

Further enriching the playlist are ‘Love Story’ by Taylor Swift, ‘You Can’t Hurry Love’ by The Supremes, and ‘Love Is a Battlefield’ by Pat Benatar. These tracks, each with its unique connection to the theme of love, mirror Jordan Love’s journey as he takes on his new role. ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’ by Tina Turner and ‘The Power of Love’ by Huey Lewis and the News hint at the challenges and triumphs that come with being a starting quarterback. Lastly, ‘One Love/People Get Ready’ by Bob Marley and the Wailers rounds off the playlist, symbolizing unity and readiness as Love leads the Packers into the wild-card playoff game.

0
Music Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Music

See more
10 seconds ago
Green Bay Packers' Postseason Journey Begins with a 'Love' Playlist
The Green Bay Packers’ postseason journey begins with a unique soundtrack, a testament to their starting quarterback, Jordan Love. As the Packers gear up for the playoffs, fans and commentators are curating a special playlist, filled entirely with songs featuring ‘Love’ in the title. A Love-ly Playlist This isn’t just a random collection of love
Green Bay Packers' Postseason Journey Begins with a 'Love' Playlist
Worcester Festival Choral Society to Perform Beethoven's Mass in C: A Classical Music Feast
1 hour ago
Worcester Festival Choral Society to Perform Beethoven's Mass in C: A Classical Music Feast
El Laberinto del Coco Unveils Performances in NYC and Puerto Rico
1 hour ago
El Laberinto del Coco Unveils Performances in NYC and Puerto Rico
Jaylyn Chang: The Unseen Force Behind Anderson .Paak's Success
26 mins ago
Jaylyn Chang: The Unseen Force Behind Anderson .Paak's Success
Key Glock Excites Fans with 'Let's Go' Short Film Teaser
43 mins ago
Key Glock Excites Fans with 'Let's Go' Short Film Teaser
Gloria Jones to Celebrate 60 Years of 'Tainted Love' in East Lancashire
57 mins ago
Gloria Jones to Celebrate 60 Years of 'Tainted Love' in East Lancashire
Latest Headlines
World News
Quinn Finley Returns to Wisconsin Hockey with Resounding Performance
6 seconds
Quinn Finley Returns to Wisconsin Hockey with Resounding Performance
IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024: Registration Closing Date Announced
6 seconds
IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024: Registration Closing Date Announced
Green Bay Packers' Postseason Journey Begins with a 'Love' Playlist
10 seconds
Green Bay Packers' Postseason Journey Begins with a 'Love' Playlist
Craig Tiley: A Decade at Tennis Australia and Ambitious Goals Ahead
7 mins
Craig Tiley: A Decade at Tennis Australia and Ambitious Goals Ahead
Adelaide on Alert: Unrelated Meningococcal Cases Hospitalize Two
14 mins
Adelaide on Alert: Unrelated Meningococcal Cases Hospitalize Two
Amartya Sen Champions Secularism and Religion-Neutral Politics in Bengal
14 mins
Amartya Sen Champions Secularism and Religion-Neutral Politics in Bengal
Indian Women's Hockey: A Defining Battle in the Olympic Qualifiers
19 mins
Indian Women's Hockey: A Defining Battle in the Olympic Qualifiers
A Step-by-Step Look into the Voting Process of Taiwan's 2024 Elections
21 mins
A Step-by-Step Look into the Voting Process of Taiwan's 2024 Elections
First Official Wedding Photos of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveiled
23 mins
First Official Wedding Photos of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveiled
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
35 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app