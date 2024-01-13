Jordan Hicks: The Giants’ $44 Million Gamble

San Francisco Giants have inked a four-year, $44 million contract with the power pitcher, Jordan Hicks. Known for his exceptional ability to hurl at an average of 100 mph and even touch the 105 mph mark occasionally, Hicks’ career as a starter, however, has not been as stellar. With a high ERA of 5.87 in 26 1/3 innings and a concerning walk rate, the Giants’ decision to take a gamble on Hicks as a starter is raising eyebrows.

High-Velocity Two-Seamer: Hicks’ Potent Weapon

Despite the skepticism, the Giants remain hopeful that Hicks can leverage his high-velocity two-seamer to succeed in the starter’s role. His impressive strikeout and groundball rates are undeniable. Yet, questions about his consistency, control, and long-term health loom large. Hicks’ history of Tommy John surgery and arm fatigue, in particular, are seen as potential roadblocks.

From Bullpen to Starter: A Risky Transition?

If the transition to a starting pitcher doesn’t pan out, Hicks could still be a valuable asset in the bullpen. He could form a formidable late-inning tandem with Camilo Doval. The Giants’ pitching strategy, though unconventional, has proven effective in the past. The team is prepared to back Hicks in this challenging transition, but doubts persist whether Hicks can rise to the occasion and fulfill the role of a starter.

Physical Setbacks: A Threat to Contribution

The ultimate concern is Hicks’ ability to overcome potential physical setbacks that could impact his contribution to the team. The stakes are high, and all eyes are now on Hicks and the Giants management. Will this gamble pay off, or will it backfire? Only time will tell. The 2024 season is set to be a defining chapter in Hicks’ career and a test of the Giants’ strategic acumen.