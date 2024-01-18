In a significant development in international football, English midfielder Jordan Henderson has switched teams, terminating his contract with Ettifaq_EN in Saudi Arabia and joining the ranks of Dutch club AFCAjax. This leap marks a fresh chapter in Henderson's career, as he embraces new opportunities and challenges in a different football league.

Mutual Termination and Gratitude Expressed

The termination of Henderson's contract with Ettifaq_EN was a mutual agreement, signaling a smooth transition devoid of any publicized disputes or issues. Henderson, who had made 17 appearances in the Saudi Pro League and registered four assists, expressed gratitude to Ettifaq_EN and its fans. He stated that this decision was the best course for him and his family, despite his relatively brief six-month stint with the Saudi Arabian club after ending his 12-year tenure at Liverpool.

A New Chapter at AFCAjax

Following the contract termination, AFCAjax has confirmed the signing of Henderson, who was previously the captain of Liverpool. The Dutch club, which faced struggles in 2023 but has since stabilized under head coach John van ‘t Schip, is currently in fifth place in the Eredivisie. Henderson's arrival is expected to enhance the squad, with the interim boss praising his leadership qualities. The English midfielder is slated to sign an 18-month deal with an option for a further 12 months, following a medical procedure in Amsterdam.

Financial Implications and Future Prospects

The move to AFCAjax will involve a significant cut in Henderson’s £350,000-a-week wages. He will also be required to pay back tax on the first six months of his contract with Ettifaq_EN. Despite these financial implications, Henderson's transfer is seen as a positive step towards playing at a higher level in European football. His departure from Ettifaq_EN was amicable, and his future at AFCAjax holds promise for pushing the Dutch club towards European qualification. The shift is perceived as an isolated case and is not indicative of broader issues with the Saudi Pro League.