Jordan Goodwin's NBA Journey: From Phoenix Suns to Brooklyn Nets and Beyond

In a whirlwind of events, Jordan Goodwin, the undrafted former St. Louis University and Althoff High star, found himself traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Brooklyn Nets, only to be placed on waivers shortly after. This unexpected turn of events underscores the unpredictability of life in the NBA, a reality that Goodwin's teammate and fellow Chaminade alumnus, Bradley Beal, knows all too well.

The Journey So Far

Goodwin's journey in the NBA has been a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows. After going undrafted, he managed to earn a spot in the Phoenix Suns' rotation. His tenure with the team started promisingly, with Goodwin delivering solid performances that saw him average 5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2 assists in 40 games this season. His career highs of 22 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists, and 6 steals in a single game are a testament to his potential.

A Sudden Shift

However, Goodwin's fortunes took a turn in January, when he saw less playtime. Despite his previous successes, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a three-team deal involving the Memphis Grizzlies. In an unexpected twist, the Nets placed him on waivers, leaving Goodwin's future in the NBA hanging in the balance.

A Teammate's Perspective

"The NBA is unpredictable," shared Bradley Beal, Goodwin's teammate from previous NBA stops. Beal, who has known Goodwin since their Chaminade days, emphasized the need for Goodwin to prove himself wherever he goes. "Jordan is a fighter. He's shown that he can compete at this level. Now, it's about finding the right opportunity and making the most of it," Beal added.

Despite the setback, Beal remains optimistic about Goodwin's future. "He's got the talent and the work ethic. I'm hopeful that he'll find a new team where he can continue to make his mark," Beal said.

As for the Brooklyn Nets, they are reported to have taken on Goodwin's $1.93 million contract for the season. For Goodwin, the next steps in his career are yet to be determined. Yet, one thing is certain: the unpredictability of the NBA journey continues.

In the world of professional basketball, where dreams are made and shattered in the blink of an eye, Jordan Goodwin's story serves as a reminder of the resilience and adaptability required to navigate its ever-changing landscape.