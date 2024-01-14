en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Jordan D’Ambrosio Shines in Widener’s Victory Over Alvernia

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:51 pm EST
Jordan D’Ambrosio Shines in Widener’s Victory Over Alvernia

In a power-packed performance, Jordan D’Ambrosio has set the basketball court ablaze, scoring a career-best 25 points in Widener University’s triumphant 82-71 game against Alvernia University. This monumental victory strengthens Widener’s regular-season record to 13-2 and 3-1 in the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) play.

Highlights of the Game

D’Ambrosio’s exceptional performance was instrumental in Widener’s win, as she displayed remarkable accuracy in her shooting from the field and free-throw line. Apart from her scoring prowess, her contributions extended to significant rebounds and assists, painting a complete picture of her on-court abilities.

Widener’s Winning Team

While D’Ambrosio was the star of the game, Widener’s victory was a team effort. Teammates Mia Robbins and Gianna Samuels also showed their mettle, scoring in double figures and reinforcing Widener’s offensive strength.

Looking Ahead

With this win under their belt, Widener’s women’s basketball team is set to face Messiah University Falcons on January 17 at 7 p.m. With their current form and the momentum from this victory, they are expected to put on a strong show in the upcoming game.

Meanwhile, other universities have also been making waves in college basketball. Penn State University-Brandywine set a new program record for points in a game against PSU-Kensington, with Sierra Diawara leading the charge. Saint Joseph’s, Johns Hopkins, La Salle, and Immaculata also registered wins in their respective games.

On the men’s side, Widener once again emerged victorious against Alvernia, with Dominic Dunn and Matt Daulerio leading the scoring. PSU-Brandywine ended their losing streak with a win over PSU-New Kensington, and Johns Hopkins, Marywood, Hood, Franklin & Marshall, and Neumann rounded up the men’s basketball results with wins.

0
Sports United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
22 seconds ago
Praveen Kumar's Battle: A Spotlight on Mental Health and Toxic Masculinity in Sports
In the realm of sports, where mental fortitude is often celebrated as much as physical prowess, the silent struggle with mental health is an issue that often remains shrouded in the shadows. The story of Praveen Kumar, a former Indian cricketer, serves as a stark reminder of this unspoken reality. From Glory to Desolation Praveen,
Praveen Kumar's Battle: A Spotlight on Mental Health and Toxic Masculinity in Sports
Richmond Triumphs Over George Mason in Competitive College Basketball Matchup
4 mins ago
Richmond Triumphs Over George Mason in Competitive College Basketball Matchup
In Tight Contest, Holy Cross Edges Past Lehigh in College Basketball
5 mins ago
In Tight Contest, Holy Cross Edges Past Lehigh in College Basketball
Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A Vibrant Opening Celebration in Abidjan
23 seconds ago
Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A Vibrant Opening Celebration in Abidjan
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Scores: A Snapshot of Competition and Skill
2 mins ago
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Scores: A Snapshot of Competition and Skill
Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears' Offensive Coordinator Position
3 mins ago
Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears' Offensive Coordinator Position
Latest Headlines
World News
Praveen Kumar's Battle: A Spotlight on Mental Health and Toxic Masculinity in Sports
22 seconds
Praveen Kumar's Battle: A Spotlight on Mental Health and Toxic Masculinity in Sports
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
23 seconds
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A Vibrant Opening Celebration in Abidjan
23 seconds
Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A Vibrant Opening Celebration in Abidjan
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Scores: A Snapshot of Competition and Skill
2 mins
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Scores: A Snapshot of Competition and Skill
Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears' Offensive Coordinator Position
3 mins
Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears' Offensive Coordinator Position
Dunkley By-Election: Liberal Party Pre-selects Nathan Conroy as Candidate
4 mins
Dunkley By-Election: Liberal Party Pre-selects Nathan Conroy as Candidate
Richmond Triumphs Over George Mason in Competitive College Basketball Matchup
4 mins
Richmond Triumphs Over George Mason in Competitive College Basketball Matchup
In Tight Contest, Holy Cross Edges Past Lehigh in College Basketball
5 mins
In Tight Contest, Holy Cross Edges Past Lehigh in College Basketball
Holy Cross Triumphs Over Lehigh in Breathtaking College Basketball Match
5 mins
Holy Cross Triumphs Over Lehigh in Breathtaking College Basketball Match
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app