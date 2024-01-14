Jordan D’Ambrosio Shines in Widener’s Victory Over Alvernia

In a power-packed performance, Jordan D’Ambrosio has set the basketball court ablaze, scoring a career-best 25 points in Widener University’s triumphant 82-71 game against Alvernia University. This monumental victory strengthens Widener’s regular-season record to 13-2 and 3-1 in the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) play.

Highlights of the Game

D’Ambrosio’s exceptional performance was instrumental in Widener’s win, as she displayed remarkable accuracy in her shooting from the field and free-throw line. Apart from her scoring prowess, her contributions extended to significant rebounds and assists, painting a complete picture of her on-court abilities.

Widener’s Winning Team

While D’Ambrosio was the star of the game, Widener’s victory was a team effort. Teammates Mia Robbins and Gianna Samuels also showed their mettle, scoring in double figures and reinforcing Widener’s offensive strength.

Looking Ahead

With this win under their belt, Widener’s women’s basketball team is set to face Messiah University Falcons on January 17 at 7 p.m. With their current form and the momentum from this victory, they are expected to put on a strong show in the upcoming game.

Meanwhile, other universities have also been making waves in college basketball. Penn State University-Brandywine set a new program record for points in a game against PSU-Kensington, with Sierra Diawara leading the charge. Saint Joseph’s, Johns Hopkins, La Salle, and Immaculata also registered wins in their respective games.

On the men’s side, Widener once again emerged victorious against Alvernia, with Dominic Dunn and Matt Daulerio leading the scoring. PSU-Brandywine ended their losing streak with a win over PSU-New Kensington, and Johns Hopkins, Marywood, Hood, Franklin & Marshall, and Neumann rounded up the men’s basketball results with wins.