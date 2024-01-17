Jordan Brand Honors Chris 'Lethal Shooter' Matthews with Exclusive Luka 2 Sneaker

Chris 'Lethal Shooter' Matthews, a shooting coach famed for his work with numerous NBA players, has been honored by Jordan Brand with his second Player Exclusive (PE) sneaker. After the Air Jordan 36 Low PE, he has now been presented with the Luka 2 sneaker, uniquely customized to reflect his distinctiveness.

A Vibrant Palette and Unique Design

The Luka 2 PE sneaker features a lively blend of pastel purple, soft lime, and light crimson shades. It's notable for its distinctive icy pink translucent sole that adds an element of surprise and fascination. This special edition is a testament to the brand's commitment to celebrating individuality and the power of sport.

Symbolic Personal Logo and Initials

Adding a personal touch, the Luka 2 PE carries Lethal Shooter's personal logo on its tongue. The logo represents the assurance of improved shooting performance that Matthews promises through his coaching. His initials are artistically rendered as a lock, underscoring the dependability of his training methods.

An Exclusive That Fans Can Admire

While the Luka 2 PE is not available for public purchase, Jordan Brand has shared detailed images for fans to admire. The exclusivity of the sneaker further enhances its appeal and underscores its symbolic value. Chris 'Lethal Shooter' Matthews continues to inspire players with his coaching, and the Luka 2 PE serves as a fitting tribute to his significant contributions.