Africa

Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Departure

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Departure

Crystal Palace striker, Jordan Ayew, has shared his delight over the team’s victory against Brentford, a significant game for him as it marked his final appearance before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the Ghanaian squad. The win carried immense weight, breaking a two-month drought for Palace and boosting team morale before the New Year.

Ayew’s Heading Goal in the Crucial Victory

Crystal Palace secured a 2-0 victory over Brentford, with Ayew scoring the opening goal via a header from Michael Olise’s delivery, and Eberechi Eze adding a second with a deflected shot. This victory marked Crystal Palace’s first Premier League win outside the capital since April, a much-needed boost after only one win in their last nine away games.

AFCON Release and Dribbling Record

Following the match, Crystal Palace officially confirmed Ayew’s release for the upcoming AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire. His performance throughout 2023 has been noteworthy, ending the year as the top dribbler in the English Premier League with 84 completed dribbles. In his 19 matches for Crystal Palace, Ayew has netted two Premier League goals and contributed five assists.

Team Effort and Persistence Paying Off

Reflecting on the victory, Ayew highlighted the collective efforts of his teammates, the coaching staff, and the medical team, praising their exceptional work throughout the year. He emphasized that hard work and persistence lead to rewards, an ethos clearly embodied in the team’s performance against Brentford. Going beyond the joy of the victory, Ayew noted the timing of the game, the last of the year and the last home match, stressing the significance of delivering a joyful moment for the supporters.

Africa Ghana Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

