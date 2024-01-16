Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Gears Up for 2024 NASCAR Season with Strategic Personnel Changes

Signaling a strategic overhaul aimed at fortifying their competitive edge, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport has announced key personnel shifts ahead of the highly anticipated 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The roster change, which brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge, underscores the team's dedication to success, both on and off the track.

Seasoned Veteran Bruce J. Mosley Takes the Helm

Leading the charge is Bruce J. Mosley, a seasoned veteran in the motorsports industry, who steps in as the team's Head of Business Operations. Mosley's illustrious career spans nearly three decades, during which time he has held pivotal roles with LEGACY M.C., Roush Fenway Racing and various NASCAR industry activation programs. His leadership prowess extends beyond the race track, having served in key capacities with Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team and the International Speedway Corporation.

Beyond his professional commitments, Mosley is also a champion of educational and community initiatives. He holds the position of Executive in Residence at Belmont Abbey College's Motorsports Management Program and is a respected board member at Lowe's YMCA in Mooresville, N.C.

Crew Chief Appointment Fortifies No. 31 Chevrolet Team

Further bolstering the team's strength is the appointment of Chad Kendrick as the crew chief for the No. 31 Chevrolet team. Kendrick will work closely with driver Parker Retzlaff, bringing to the table his rich experience from a successful three-season tenure as crew chief for the Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet Silverado, where he showcased notable achievements in the series.

A Legacy of Excellence and Team Culture

The team, co-owned by driver Jordan Anderson and John Bommarito of the Bommarito Automotive Group, was established in 2017. Since its inception, it has prided itself on its robust team culture, unwavering integrity, and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence in NASCAR racing. The latest personnel changes are a testament to the team's commitment to these core values and their relentless quest for victory in the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series season.