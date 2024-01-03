en English
Sports

Jonny Filipe Set for Full Season Return with Chattanooga Red Wolves

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
Jonny Filipe, the attacking center midfielder, is set to mark a triumphant return to the Chattanooga Red Wolves for his debut full season in 2024. His participation, however, is contingent on league and federation approval. After joining the team on loan from Hartford Athletic in July 2023, Filipe made an indelible mark in the latter half of the season. Over the course of 13 matches, he delivered six assists, thereby maintaining the highest assists per game average (.46) in the USL League One.

Impressive Track Record

Not just assists, Filipe’s contribution to the team included two goals, 976 minutes of playtime, 11 starts, and a 72.9% passing accuracy with 240 successful passes. Most notable among his performances were his exploits against Lexington SC, where he scored a goal and assisted two more in an exhilarating 5-3 Red Wolves victory. His performance against Greenville Triumph SC earned him the coveted USL League One Player of the Week and Timber Craft Whiskey Man of the Match awards.

High Expectations

Scott Mackenzie, Head coach of the Red Wolves, has expressed high hopes for Filipe’s future contributions to the team. Filipe himself is equally enthusiastic about the upcoming season, aiming for a playoff spot and looking forward to the support of the Red Wolves’ ardent fans at The Den.

Looking Ahead

The Chattanooga Red Wolves’ 2024 season is set to commence on March 15th with an away game against Lexington SC, followed by a home opener on March 30th at CHI Memorial Stadium. As they gear up for the season, the return of Filipe is a significant boost to their confidence and match strategy.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

