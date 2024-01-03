Jonathan Smith to Boost Michigan State Football Coaching Staff with Chad Wilt’s Hiring

Jonathan Smith, the newly appointed head coach of Michigan State football, is reportedly on the verge of hiring Chad Wilt as a defensive assistant. Although the university has not yet made an official announcement, multiple sources, including an initial report by 247Sports, confirm that Wilt is likely to join Smith’s coaching team. The seasoned coach, who most recently held the positions of co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Indiana, is seen as a crucial addition to Smith’s evolving staff.

Staff Building Strategy

Since assuming the reins of the Michigan State program on November 25, Smith has demonstrated a deliberate and strategic approach to assembling his coaching staff. He has already recruited six assistants from his previous stint at Oregon State and retained Courtney Hawkins, a wide receivers coach from Mel Tucker’s former staff. If Wilt’s appointment goes through, it leaves just one spot vacant among the ten on-field assistant positions.

Midwest Connections

Wilt’s Midwest connections and his familiarity with the Big Ten are seen as valuable assets in Smith’s staff building strategy. Wilt’s coaching career spans over two decades and includes a stint with Minnesota’s defensive line under Joe Rossi. Notably, Rossi was also recently recruited by Smith for Michigan State. Despite the recent challenges Wilt faced at Indiana, where the team’s defense rankings were less than stellar, his expertise and regional connections remain highly sought after.

Finalizing the Lineup

Smith’s measured approach to finalizing his coaching lineup emphasizes the importance of his staff having Midwest ties. He is yet to announce who will be responsible for special teams coordination. With the potential addition of Wilt, Smith’s staff is shaping up to reflect his vision for the Michigan State football program. As a seasoned coach himself, Smith’s strategic hires signal his commitment to building a strong and experienced team capable of steering the Michigan State football program towards continued success.