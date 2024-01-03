en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Jonathan Huberdeau Ends Goalless Drought, Secures Flames’ Victory

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
Jonathan Huberdeau Ends Goalless Drought, Secures Flames’ Victory

In a triumphant return to form, Jonathan Huberdeau shatters an 18-game goalless streak, scoring the decisive goal in the Calgary Flames’ 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild. This goal, Huberdeau’s fifth of the season, marks a significant upturn in the player’s performance, highlighting the crucial role of unconventional solutions in overcoming performance challenges.

Huberdeau’s Game-Changing Goal

The game-winning goal came courtesy of a slick forehand to backhand deke finish past Marc-Andre Fleury, effectively securing the win for the Flames. The breakthrough followed a change in the tape on Huberdeau’s stick to black, a move initiated by assistant coach Marc Savard. The shift in equipment, though seemingly minor, appears to have sparked a resurgence in Huberdeau’s performance.

The Flames’ Rising Streak

The Flames have been on a winning streak, with two consecutive victories and winning five out of their past seven games. Their victory against the Minnesota Wild further solidified their place. Notably, the Flames’ goalie, Jacob Markstrom, made 28 saves, playing a crucial part in securing the win. Despite the Wild’s leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov being placed on injured reserve, the Flames’ performance remained undeterred.

Looking Ahead

The Flames are now set to embark on a four-game road trip, the first of which is against Nashville. With Huberdeau back in scoring form and the team’s overall performance on the rise, anticipation for their upcoming games is high. As Marc-Andre Fleury remains one win shy of tying Patrick Roy for second in NHL history, the Flames’ journey ahead promises to be one of excitement and high stakes.

0
Canada Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Toronto Maple Leafs Triumph Over Los Angeles Kings in NHL Showdown

By Salman Khan

Canadian Timber Wolf Escapes From Benoni Facility Amid New Year's Eve Fireworks

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nigerian Expatriates Aid Education and Entrepreneurship Amidst Caution on Fraudulent Diaspora Groups

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Thrills and Spills: Czechia, U.S., Finland, and Sweden Advance to World Junior Hockey Championship Semifinals

By Salman Khan

Li-FT Power Ltd. Discovers Significant Lithium Mineralization at Yello ...
@Business · 11 mins
Li-FT Power Ltd. Discovers Significant Lithium Mineralization at Yello ...
heart comment 0
Frank Ostrowski, Wrongfully Convicted Man, Sues Former Lawyers over Dismissed Case

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Frank Ostrowski, Wrongfully Convicted Man, Sues Former Lawyers over Dismissed Case
Delayed Health Coverage in Manitoba: A Violation of the Canada Health Act

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Delayed Health Coverage in Manitoba: A Violation of the Canada Health Act
Young Designers: Fostering Creativity and Community Engagement in Winnipeg Schools

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Young Designers: Fostering Creativity and Community Engagement in Winnipeg Schools
Winnipeg Transit’s Digital Shift Stirs Accessibility Concerns

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Winnipeg Transit's Digital Shift Stirs Accessibility Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Spice Up Your Winter: The Health and Wellness Benefits of Kitchen Spices
9 seconds
Spice Up Your Winter: The Health and Wellness Benefits of Kitchen Spices
BYU's Kedon Slovis to Showcase Skills at East-West Shrine Bowl
24 seconds
BYU's Kedon Slovis to Showcase Skills at East-West Shrine Bowl
Fayetteville City Council Votes to Reduce Public Speaking Time
36 seconds
Fayetteville City Council Votes to Reduce Public Speaking Time
Chinese Football Association Announces New Regulations to Boost League Competitiveness
41 seconds
Chinese Football Association Announces New Regulations to Boost League Competitiveness
South Korean Opposition Leader Survives Stabbing Attack
45 seconds
South Korean Opposition Leader Survives Stabbing Attack
TV Activist Accuses Auschwitz Museum of Supporting Israel's Actions in Gaza
48 seconds
TV Activist Accuses Auschwitz Museum of Supporting Israel's Actions in Gaza
South Korean Political Leader Stabbed: A Surge in Political Violence
55 seconds
South Korean Political Leader Stabbed: A Surge in Political Violence
PNP to Deploy 13,000 Officers for Feast of the Black Nazarene Amid Other Government Updates
1 min
PNP to Deploy 13,000 Officers for Feast of the Black Nazarene Amid Other Government Updates
YSRCP's Strong Lead in Tirupati Ahead of 2024 Elections: A Look at Their Accomplishments
1 min
YSRCP's Strong Lead in Tirupati Ahead of 2024 Elections: A Look at Their Accomplishments
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
26 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
30 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app