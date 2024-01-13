en English
Football

Jonathan Alukwu Pledges More Goals for Sporting Lagos FC in Upcoming NPFL Match

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:10 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:29 pm EST
Jonathan Alukwu, a forward for Sporting Lagos FC and a former player of Heartland FC, has pledged his commitment to score more goals to bolster his team’s performance in the upcoming Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL). In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, Alukwu exuded determination to make a significant impact in the team’s league campaign.

Preparing for a Crucial Encounter

Also known as the ‘Noisy Lagos club,’ Sporting Lagos is gearing up for a vital South-West derby against Shooting Stars FC of Ibadan, scheduled for January 15 at the same venue. Alukwu, who is having an impressive season and is one of the key players alongside Junior Lokosa, highlighted the importance of winning the upcoming match. The team’s rigorous training sessions, all aimed at securing maximum points, are being overseen by Coach Paul Offor and Technical Adviser Paul Aigbogun.

Boosting the Team’s Fortunes

Alukwu, nicknamed ‘Barbie Boy,’ is undoubtedly Sporting Lagos’ hitman this season. He believes that their form in front of goals will significantly impact the club’s fortunes in the league campaign. Alukwu’s commitment to his team and his determination to deliver more goals could be a game-changer for Sporting Lagos FC.

High Expectations from Fans

With the upcoming match, there are high expectations from the fans. Alukwu vocalized the team’s readiness and the weight of the anticipation from their supporters. Sporting Lagos FC is not merely preparing for a match, but they are also bracing for an opportunity to rise in the league table, with their key players, like Alukwu, ready to take the challenge head-on.

Football Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

