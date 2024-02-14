Jonas Brothers to Perform at NHL Stadium Series Game in New Jersey

The Jonas Brothers are set to light up the stage at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., this coming Saturday, February 14th. The popular music group will perform a pregame concert before the New Jersey Devils face off against the Philadelphia Flyers in an exhilarating NHL Stadium Series outdoor game. The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m., with fans invited to join a variety of pregame festivities and entertainment.

Advertisment

A Dream Come True for the Jonas Brothers

For the Jonas Brothers, performing at an NHL game is a dream come true. Growing up in New Jersey, the brothers have always been passionate about hockey. In an interview, they shared their excitement about the opportunity to play for the NHL, stating, "We've always wanted to perform for the NHL, and being able to do it in our home state makes it even more special."

To prepare for the cold weather, the brothers have been practicing in chilly conditions. They have also put together a medley of their hits, including the song 'Strong Enough,' which they will be performing for the first time in New Jersey.

Advertisment

Returning to Their Roots

The Jonas Brothers are thrilled to be back in their home state for this unique event. They have fond memories of attending games at the Continental Airlines Arena, which is now closed down. Kevin Jonas reminisced, "We have so many great memories of watching games at the Continental Airlines Arena. It's an honor to be part of this new chapter in New Jersey sports history."

Tickets, Weather Forecast, and More

Advertisment

Tickets for the NHL Stadium Series game, including admission to the Jonas Brothers' pregame concert, are still available for purchase. Prices vary depending on seating, with options to accommodate different budgets. Fans are advised to dress warmly, as the weather forecast predicts temperatures in the low 30s on Saturday.

In addition to the pregame concert, fans can enjoy a variety of activities at the NHL Stadium Series outdoor games. These include interactive experiences, food and beverage options, and appearances by NHL legends.

After the Jonas Brothers' performance, Gaslight Anthem will take the stage for a mid-game show. With an action-packed night of music and hockey ahead, this weekend's event promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans.