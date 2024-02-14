Jonas Brothers to Kick Off 2024 NHL Stadium Series with electrifying performance

Tomorrow, the 2024 NHL Stadium Series will kick off with an electrifying start as the Jonas Brothers take center stage at MetLife Stadium. The iconic trio is set to perform before the highly anticipated game between the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers.

A Dream Come True for the Jonas Brothers

Growing up as avid hockey fans, the Jonas Brothers are thrilled to fulfill a lifelong dream by performing at the NHL Stadium Series game. In a recent interview, they expressed their excitement and shared fond memories of attending games at the now-closed Continental Airlines Arena during their childhood.

The brothers plan to play a medley of their hits, including 'Strong Enough' for the first time in New Jersey. This performance will undoubtedly be an unforgettable experience for both the band and the audience.

A Double Dose of Entertainment

Fans can look forward to not one, but two performances by the Jonas Brothers. After their opening concert, the band will return during the second intermission to keep the energy high and the crowd entertained.

In addition to the Jonas Brothers' performances, The Gaslight Anthem will perform their hit song 'Howl' live during the game. This anthem has been the Devils' goal song since the 2015-16 season, making it a fitting addition to the event.

The 2024 NHL Stadium Series: More Than Just a Game

Tickets to the 2024 NHL Stadium Series game include admission to both the concert and the outdoor game, offering fans an entire evening of entertainment. The event will take place on February 17-18, 2024, at MetLife Stadium, bringing together sports enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

As the countdown to the 2024 NHL Stadium Series begins, anticipation builds for an extraordinary night that promises to deliver thrilling hockey action and captivating performances by the Jonas Brothers and The Gaslight Anthem.

Tomorrow's event will undoubtedly be a memorable experience for all in attendance, as the worlds of sports and music collide in a celebration of talent, passion, and human endurance.