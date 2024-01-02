en English
NFL

Jonah Elliss Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Look at His Impressive Journey

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST
Jonah Elliss Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Look at His Impressive Journey

University of Utah’s defensive powerhouse, Jonah Elliss, has declared his entry into the 2024 NFL Draft. This decision comes despite a shoulder injury that prematurely ended his 2023 season. Even so, his remarkable performance during the season left an indelible mark on Division I football. He leaves behind a sparkling legacy at Utah, where he was revered for his relentless on-field play, effective pass-rush moves, and an uncanny knack for getting the better of his opponents.

The Journey So Far

Elliss, the son of former Lions Pro Bowl defensive tackle Luther Elliss, joined Utah as a 3-star recruit in 2021. Over his time, he showed exponential growth, culminating in an outstanding 2023 season. Even with an injury-shortened campaign, Elliss led the country in sacks per game, averaging 1.2, and totaling 12 sacks for the season. His impressive season statistics also included 37 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and three pass breakups.

A Standout Performer

Elliss’s exceptional skill and talent were on full display when he took on UCLA. He recorded 3.5 sacks and 10 tackles, leaving fans and critics alike in awe of his prowess. His consistent performances earned him the title of Consensus All-American, with recognition from the FWAA, Walter Camp, and Sporting News as a first-team All-America.

What Lies Ahead

As he steps into the professional league, Elliss holds promising prospects. He is currently ranked as the No. 8 edge player on Pro Football Focus’ big board and stands at No. 7 on ESPN’s Field Yates’ edge big board. Elliss’s entry into the NFL could potentially make him a valuable asset for teams like the Lions, who are in dire need of a robust defensive line.

Elliss’s decision to turn pro is a testament to his confidence in his skills and readiness to face new challenges. As he embarks on this new journey, his gratitude towards his coaches, teammates, and fans and his unyielding faith in God remain his guiding lights.

NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

