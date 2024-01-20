Jon Moxley's Anticipated Return to AEW in 2024: A Clash with Shane Taylor

Jon Moxley, one of All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) top stars, is set for an eagerly awaited return to the ring. Making his first AEW appearance of 2024, Moxley is slated to face Shane Taylor in a dream match on the forthcoming episode of AEW Collision. This announcement was made by AEW President Tony Khan via Twitter, where he underscored Taylor's long-standing aspiration to confront Moxley.

Moxley's Return Sparks Excitement

Fans are abuzz with anticipation over Moxley's comeback, which has been keenly felt since his hiatus following the 'Worlds End' event on December 30, 2023. Moxley has been a significant absence in AEW's line-up, and his return is expected to re-ignite the exhilarating energy he is known to bring to the wrestling ring.

Moxley's Journey in NJPW

Despite his absence from AEW, Moxley has remained actively engaged with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). His time in NJPW has seen him compete against prominent wrestlers such as Will Ospreay, David Finlay, and Shingo Takagi. These matches have provided Moxley with invaluable international exposure and experience, which fans are eager to see translate into his performance in AEW.

Upcoming Bout with Tetsuya Naito

Adding to the excitement is Moxley's scheduled clash with Tetsuya Naito, the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, at the Windy City Riot event in April. This significant bout is expected to be a showcase of Moxley's skills honed during his stint with NJPW.

The upcoming encounter with Shane Taylor on AEW Collision is generating considerable buzz among wrestling aficionados. The match promises to be a momentous occasion for both wrestlers and an opportunity for them to make their mark in the promotion. The wrestling world watches with bated breath as Moxley prepares to step back into the AEW ring.