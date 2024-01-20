Jon Moxley Candidly Discusses Mental Health Struggles and Rehab Journey

Renowned professional wrestler Jon Moxley divulged his intricate journey grappling with mental health issues and substance abuse, in a recent heartfelt interview. The wrestling star offered an intimate look into his struggles throughout 2023, including his courageous decision to seek help, and the subsequent challenging road to recovery.

Moxley's Rehab and Recovery

Moxley’s narrative of overcoming addiction was not a smooth sail. He spoke candidly about his battle with substances, most notably cocaine and alcohol. He remarked that while giving up on drinking was a relatively straightforward feat, the real challenge surfaced post-rehab - the arduous task of adjusting to a sober lifestyle and the toll it took on his brain chemistry.

A Turning Point in the AEW Continental Classic

The turning point for Moxley arrived during the AEW Continental Classic. Having switched medications, Moxley experienced what he described as a 'splash of cold water in the face' - an epiphany that led him to realize the need to seize control over his life. This transformative moment, according to Moxley, was prompted by his newfound ability to perceive the 'abuse from circumstances' he had been enduring.

Renewed Moxley: A Different Outlook

The latter half of the tournament witnessed a revitalized Moxley, now armed with a different outlook on life and his career. This epiphany led to a positive shift in his mindset, and subsequently, his performance in the ring. Fans and peers alike are set to welcome back a renewed Moxley on the January 20 episode of AEW Collision, eagerly covered by WrestleZone.