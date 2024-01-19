Jon Jay's Influence on Jo Adell's Defensive Game: An Unexpected Mentorship

In the realm of Major League Baseball (MLB), the impact of a player often extends beyond the limits of their own playing careers. A recent example of this resonates from the Los Angeles Angels' camp, where former outfielder Jon Jay has been credited with significantly improving fellow outfielder Jo Adell's defensive game, despite playing only five games for the team in 2021 and retiring later that year in Triple-A.

Advertisment

The Influence of Jon Jay

Jay, who played for various teams over his 12-year MLB career, was known for his defensive prowess. His advice to Adell was to play "at grass level." This approach, Jay believed, would enhance Adell's ability to read the ball better. A crucial advice for Adell, who stands at a towering 6-foot-4. The impact was immediate and profound, with Adell acknowledging Jay's influence on the Angels Recap podcast, attributing his improved outfielding approach to Jay's advice.

Jo Adell's Constant Struggle

Advertisment

Adell, despite his potential and athleticism, has often grappled with consistency in the major leagues. Both his offensive and defensive skills have been under scrutiny. However, the outfielder, out of minor league options, is resolute in his determination to improve his performance in the upcoming season. The influence of Jay's advice, combined with his own resolve, may just be the catalyst Adell needs to cement his position in the big leagues.

Opportunities Ahead

The Angels have not signed any outfielders to major league contracts this offseason, leaving Adell and his teammate Mickey Moniak with the responsibility and opportunity to prove their mettle. This could be the golden chance for Adell to apply his newly learned skills, demonstrating the impact of Jay's mentorship, and hopefully, establishing his consistent presence in the major leagues.