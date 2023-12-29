en English
Finance

Johor Darul Ta’zim FC Announces Major Overhaul Amid Financial Restructuring

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:40 pm EST
Johor Darul Ta’zim FC Announces Major Overhaul Amid Financial Restructuring

In an unprecedented move, Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT), the football titan in Malaysia, has embarked on a major revamp involving significant changes to its coaching staff and player roster. This restructuring is part of JDT’s strategic financial overhaul, aiming to trim expenses by 30 to 40 percent, to ensure the club’s longevity and sustainability.

A Fond Farewell to the Coaching Staff

JDT announced through a Facebook post that head coach Esteban Solari, along with his team comprising Rodrigo Barrios, Antonio Mateos, Antonio Gavilan, and Dr Leandro Pinero, will be exiting the club. Solari, who created history by clinching a treble in his debut season, succeeded Héctor Bidoglio. The club expressed profound gratitude to the departing individuals and wished them the best in their future endeavors.

Turning the Page for Veteran Players

Not just the coaching staff, but a significant portion of the player roster will also be witnessing a change. JDT named six players who will be leaving the club – Mohd Aidil Zafuan Abdul Radzak, S. Kunanlan, Ahmad Hazwan Bakri, Adam Nor Azlin, Leandro Sebastian Velazquez, and Diogo Luis Santo. These individuals have been instrumental in scripting JDT’s success story over the years.

Loan Ventures for Promising Players

In addition to the departures, five promising players – Oscar Arribas, Syafiq Ahmad, Muhammad Safawi Rasid, Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid, and Muhammad Haziq Nadzli – will be loaned out. This move is seen as a strategic decision by JDT to invest in the future of these young talents while reducing the financial burden on the club.

JDT’s decision to embark on this significant transformation is reflective of the club’s commitment to its long-term vision and sustainability. Over the past six to seven years, the club has made substantial investments in football projects, propelling it to the pinnacle of success. JDT holds an unparalleled record in Malaysian football history for winning the Super League title for ten consecutive seasons, a streak that started in 2014. As the club turns a new leaf, it aims to continue its legacy of success and excellence in the years to come.

Finance Malaysia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

