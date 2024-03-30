Johnson, Reese Propel LSU Past UCLA 78-69, Secure Spot in Elite Eight 2024

Amidst the high stakes of the NCAA Tournament, LSU's dynamic duo, Flau'jae Johnson and Angel Reese, led their team to a triumphant 78-69 victory over UCLA, earning a coveted position in the Elite Eight. The hard-fought match, taking place on March 30, 2024, in Albany, N.Y., showcased the exceptional talent and determination of both teams, with LSU ultimately coming out on top.

Key Contributions Lead to Victory

Flau'jae Johnson's stellar performance, amassing 24 points and 12 rebounds, alongside Angel Reese's 26th double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds, were instrumental in LSU's win. Despite Reese fouling out late in the game, the Tigers maintained their composure, closing out the game on a strong 14-2 run. Reese's block in the final minutes sparked a pivotal momentum shift, highlighting the team's defensive prowess.

UCLA's Valiant Effort

UCLA, finishing their season at 27-7, put up a formidable fight. Lauren Betts, with 14 points and 17 rebounds, was a standout for the Bruins, alongside Londynn Jones and Gabriela Jaquez, who both added 14 points, and <a href="https://www.