Johnny Matthews: Glasgow’s Rugby Star Eyeing the Top Scorer Record

When the whistle blows on the rugby field, the spectators’ eyes invariably turn towards one man, Johnny Matthews, Glasgow’s in-form hooker. With ten tries under his belt, Matthews stands tall as the top try-scorer in the United Rugby Championship (URC), proving his mettle in a highly competitive field.

Matthews’s Journey to Glory

Matthews has made 60 appearances for Glasgow, during which he has scored an impressive 34 tries, placing him among the top five try-scorers in the team’s history. In the year 2023 alone, he achieved a personal best of 20 tries. This feat puts him a mere 20 tries behind Glasgow’s record scorer, DTH van der Merwe, hinting at the potential for Matthews to rewrite history.

While the team’s effective rolling maul technique has been instrumental in his scoring prowess, Matthews has also demonstrated his ability to score from open play. His pace, which he humorously attributes to his childhood in Liverpool, has marked him as an all-around athlete.

A Modest Star with a Team-Centric Mindset

Despite his extraordinary achievements, Matthews remains grounded. He sidesteps the limelight that comes with the prospect of breaking the scoring record, choosing instead to concentrate on the team’s overall performance and his personal fitness.

Matthews recently signed a new contract with Glasgow, offering him stability and peace of mind for himself and his wife. He has often expressed his affection for the city, which holds familial ties for him.

International Debut and Future Goals

Matthews’s exceptional performance has not gone unnoticed beyond Glasgow. His consistent performance led to his call-up to the Scotland squad during the World Cup, where he made his international debut against Romania, even managing to score a try.

With an eye on the future, Matthews aims to continue his strong form, hoping for a selection in the national team for the forthcoming Six Nations. Glasgow’s next hurdle is a Champions Cup match against Exeter. After a morale-boosting victory against Bayonne in France, Matthews is optimistic about the team’s chances in the upcoming match.