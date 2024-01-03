en English
Sports

Johnny DiPuglia: From Washington Nationals to Kansas City Royals

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:17 pm EST
Johnny DiPuglia: From Washington Nationals to Kansas City Royals

Renowned baseball scouting expert, Johnny DiPuglia, known for his instrumental role with the Washington Nationals, has embarked on a new journey with the Kansas City Royals. The details of his position remain under wraps, but his addition to the Royals’ staff exemplifies a significant stride towards strengthening their team.

DiPuglia’s Legacy with the Nationals

DiPuglia’s tenure with the Nationals, stretching from 2009, was marked with significant achievements. He played a pivotal role in the signing of key players like three-time All-Star Juan Soto and outfielder Victor Robles, both of whom were instrumental in the Nationals’ World Series victory. In recognition of his contributions to international scouting, DiPuglia was honored as Major League Baseball’s international scout of the year in 2019.

Prior Experiences and Contributions

Before his time with the Nationals, DiPuglia had a successful stint with several baseball organizations such as the St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, and Boston Red Sox. He was notably instrumental in signing talents like Hanley Ramirez and Xander Bogaerts.

DiPuglia’s Move: A Significant Loss for the Nationals

DiPuglia’s departure from the Nationals in September was perceived as a significant loss for the team, a testament to his prowess and reputation in the world of baseball scouting. His move to the Royals signifies a promising new chapter for the Kansas City team.

Restructuring of the Royals’ Scouting Department

The Royals have been actively restructuring their scouting department, with a slew of recent promotions and hires, including Brian Bridges as the new director of amateur scouting, Jim Cuthbert as the director of pro personnel and strategy, and Daniel Guerrero as the director of international scouting. Interestingly, DiPuglia will be reuniting with Cuthbert and Guerrero, having previously collaborated with them in the Nationals organization.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

