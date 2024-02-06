John 'The Gorilla' Ryder Retires: A Look Back at a Storied Boxing Career

British boxing stalwart, John Ryder, known to fans and rivals alike as 'The Gorilla', has hung up his gloves, calling time on a career that spanned two decades. The London-born pugilist's retirement announcement comes on the heels of back-to-back defeats, the latest being a ninth-round stoppage against Jaime Munguia in Arizona. A previous loss to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in May 2023 added to the tally, contributing to a career scorecard that boasts 32 victories and seven losses out of 39 professional bouts.

A Shift in Priorities

In the aftermath of his recent losses, Ryder reveals an introspective journey leading to his retirement. Age, he notes, has brought with it a change in his mindset, a diminished hunger for competition, and a newfound yearning for family time. While the will to win remains undiminished, the 35-year-old admits a significant shift in priorities tipped the scales in favor of retirement.

Legacy Over Compromise

Ryder's career, characterized by the grit and determination synonymous with his moniker 'The Gorilla', has been marked by an unwavering commitment to maintaining the standards of his contests. This steadfast refusal to be reduced to a 'stepping stone' for emerging pugilists is indicative of his integrity, a trait that has endeared him to fans and peers alike. This same integrity has ultimately shaped his decision to step away from the ring, rather than compromise on the quality of his opponents.

Reminiscing a Storied Career

Despite the rawness of recent defeats, Ryder looks back on his career with a sense of accomplishment. His recollections include epic battles with Billy Joe Saunders, Rocky Fielding, Jamie Cox, and Callum Smith. Regardless of the results, these encounters hold a special place in Ryder's memory, standing out as career highlights and contributing to a legacy that extends beyond the confines of the ring.