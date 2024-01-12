John Souttar Aims for Euro Championships Through Strong Rangers Performance

In the heart of Glasgow, under the floodlights of Ibrox stadium, a 27-year-old footballer is straining every sinew to make his national team for the upcoming European Championships. His name is John Souttar, a central defender for Rangers Football Club. Souttar, well-aware of the importance of maintaining peak form and fitness, is focused on ensuring his place in the national squad. After overcoming past injuries and enjoying a year of consistent availability for games, he is optimistic about his chances.

Philippe Clement’s Impact on Rangers

The arrival of Philippe Clement as the manager of Rangers in October has significantly influenced the club’s direction and performance. His clear expectations, coupled with a winning mentality, have resonated with the players, leading to improved performances on the pitch. The Belgian has managed to unify the squad, instilling in them a strong belief in their abilities and the drive to perform at their best.

Souttar’s Road to Recovery

Souttar credits his current good health and form to the medical team’s meticulous approach to managing his return from injury. In the past, rushing back too soon led to a cycle of recurring injuries. Now, with a more cautious approach, he has managed to remain fit and available for selection. This has been a critical factor in his consistent performances for Rangers, which he hopes will secure his spot in the national team for the European Championships.

Training Days and Challenges Ahead

Souttar is currently with Rangers at a warm weather training camp in Spain, a crucial part of preparations for a challenging schedule ahead. With 15 games in 58 days, the team is bracing for a tough test of their fitness and resolve. Souttar looks forward to this challenge, acknowledging that the healthy competition for places within the team ensures every player must perform to retain their spot. As Rangers compete on multiple fronts, Souttar is determined to contribute to the club’s success, thereby strengthening his claim for a national team spot.