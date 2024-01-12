en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

John Souttar Aims for Euro Championships Through Strong Rangers Performance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:47 am EST
John Souttar Aims for Euro Championships Through Strong Rangers Performance

In the heart of Glasgow, under the floodlights of Ibrox stadium, a 27-year-old footballer is straining every sinew to make his national team for the upcoming European Championships. His name is John Souttar, a central defender for Rangers Football Club. Souttar, well-aware of the importance of maintaining peak form and fitness, is focused on ensuring his place in the national squad. After overcoming past injuries and enjoying a year of consistent availability for games, he is optimistic about his chances.

Philippe Clement’s Impact on Rangers

The arrival of Philippe Clement as the manager of Rangers in October has significantly influenced the club’s direction and performance. His clear expectations, coupled with a winning mentality, have resonated with the players, leading to improved performances on the pitch. The Belgian has managed to unify the squad, instilling in them a strong belief in their abilities and the drive to perform at their best.

Souttar’s Road to Recovery

Souttar credits his current good health and form to the medical team’s meticulous approach to managing his return from injury. In the past, rushing back too soon led to a cycle of recurring injuries. Now, with a more cautious approach, he has managed to remain fit and available for selection. This has been a critical factor in his consistent performances for Rangers, which he hopes will secure his spot in the national team for the European Championships.

Training Days and Challenges Ahead

Souttar is currently with Rangers at a warm weather training camp in Spain, a crucial part of preparations for a challenging schedule ahead. With 15 games in 58 days, the team is bracing for a tough test of their fitness and resolve. Souttar looks forward to this challenge, acknowledging that the healthy competition for places within the team ensures every player must perform to retain their spot. As Rangers compete on multiple fronts, Souttar is determined to contribute to the club’s success, thereby strengthening his claim for a national team spot.

0
Football Spain Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
9 mins ago
Buccaneers' Devin White Confident in Countering Eagles' Brotherly Shove
As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers brace for a crucial wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles, linebacker Devin White is confident in his team’s ability to counter the Eagles’ short-yardage play, the Brotherly Shove. This play has been instrumental in the Eagles’ offensive strategy, with quarterback Jalen Hurts using it to score a rushing touchdown in
Buccaneers' Devin White Confident in Countering Eagles' Brotherly Shove
2023 Minnesota Vikings: A Season of Triumphs, Setbacks, and Uncertainty
2 hours ago
2023 Minnesota Vikings: A Season of Triumphs, Setbacks, and Uncertainty
Callisto Pasuwa: The Serial Winner with a Trove of Trophies
3 hours ago
Callisto Pasuwa: The Serial Winner with a Trove of Trophies
Arkadiusz Milik's Hat-Trick Seals Victory for Juventus in Coppa Italia Quarterfinal
14 mins ago
Arkadiusz Milik's Hat-Trick Seals Victory for Juventus in Coppa Italia Quarterfinal
Major League Baseball Teams Announce Personnel Decisions and Contract Agreements
14 mins ago
Major League Baseball Teams Announce Personnel Decisions and Contract Agreements
Alabama’s Nick Saban Announces Retirement: An End of an Era
14 mins ago
Alabama’s Nick Saban Announces Retirement: An End of an Era
Latest Headlines
World News
Hope Inc. Organizes Adaptive Track Meet at Concordia College
8 seconds
Hope Inc. Organizes Adaptive Track Meet at Concordia College
Kate Beckinsale's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Mourning Speculations
23 seconds
Kate Beckinsale's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Mourning Speculations
Austin College Student Survives Brutal Machete Attack, Community Rallies in Support
33 seconds
Austin College Student Survives Brutal Machete Attack, Community Rallies in Support
Judy Lewis: On the Threshold of Marathon History
34 seconds
Judy Lewis: On the Threshold of Marathon History
Snooker Star Ronnie O'Sullivan Slams Alexandra Palace Conditions Amidst Tournament Triumph
43 seconds
Snooker Star Ronnie O'Sullivan Slams Alexandra Palace Conditions Amidst Tournament Triumph
Labour's Pledge: Sir Keir Starmer to Monitor NHS Child Treatment Delays
1 min
Labour's Pledge: Sir Keir Starmer to Monitor NHS Child Treatment Delays
USC Aiken's Women's Basketball Third Consecutive Loss: A Call for Defensive Reinforcements
1 min
USC Aiken's Women's Basketball Third Consecutive Loss: A Call for Defensive Reinforcements
James Morrison Cancels Future Commitments Following Partner's Death
1 min
James Morrison Cancels Future Commitments Following Partner's Death
Ownership Reshuffle and Financial Challenges for Newcastle United
2 mins
Ownership Reshuffle and Financial Challenges for Newcastle United
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app