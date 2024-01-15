en English
John Size's Gelding Raging Blizzard Set for Happy Valley Debut

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024
John Size’s Gelding Raging Blizzard Set for Happy Valley Debut

John Size, the 12-time champion horse trainer, is placing his bets on his four-year-old gelding, Raging Blizzard. The horse, having recently won a race over Sha Tin’s 1,200m course, is now preparing to compete in the Class Three Chater Handicap at the same distance under the Happy Valley lights. Despite a challenging season for Size at Happy Valley, recording only three wins from 94 starts, the optimism surrounding Raging Blizzard’s debut is palpable.

Size’s Hope in Raging Blizzard

Size remains unfazed by the challenges his team has faced at Happy Valley. His optimism in Raging Blizzard’s ability to adapt to the new environment and potentially secure another victory is unwavering. Raging Blizzard’s recent win at Sha Tin is a testament to the horse’s capabilities and resilience, a trait that Size is banking on as the horse prepares to take on Happy Valley.

Other Contenders in Size’s Stable

In addition to Raging Blizzard, Size will also be pinning his hopes on Beauty Infinity, another of his three Happy Valley victors this season. Beauty Infinity is set to compete in the first section of the Class Four Club Handicap after achieving a maiden victory earlier in the season. Size’s roster for the midweek races also includes Diamond Winner, Flying Phantom, and U S S Constitution, each of whom brings unique strengths to the table.

The Broader Picture

While Size focuses on his team’s performance at Happy Valley, the broader horse racing scene continues to see significant changes. The Macau government recently announced the termination of its concession with the Macau Jockey Club, marking the end of thoroughbred racing in the region after more than 30 years. This news comes only six months after it was announced that racing in Singapore would also cease in October 2024 after an 180-year history. These events underscore the evolving landscape of horse racing in the Asian region.

0
Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

