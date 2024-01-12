en English
John Short: The Unforgettable Legacy of a Sports Talk Radio Pioneer

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:15 am EST
John Short, a trailblazing figure in sports talk radio, passed away at the age of 86, leaving an indelible mark on the sports journalism landscape in Alberta, Canada. Known for his warm and engaging approach, Short was a beloved host on CFRN 1260, creating a welcoming space for sports enthusiasts to express their opinions and engage in rich discussions, especially during his 9 PM to midnight show. Short’s legacy, however, extends beyond the microphone.

The Legacy of John Short

From memorable interviews to his role in the Oilers’ open line after games, Short’s influence on sports journalism was multifaceted. He was an esteemed member of the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame, and served on the selection committee for the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame, reflecting his life-long devotion to sports. Short’s son, Michael, announced his father’s passing on Facebook, paying tribute to the full and rich life his father led.

Robin Brownlee: A Loss to the Oilers

Short’s passing came at a time of another significant loss to the sports fraternity. Robin Brownlee, a long-time Oilers beat reporter, also passed away at 65 due to a massive heart attack. Brownlee, described as a ‘lovely bear of a man,’ was a pivotal figure in Edmonton’s sports scene, bringing stories from the Oilers’ locker room to fans’ living rooms.

Short’s Influence Lives On

Short’s passion for sports, whether amateur or professional, was infectious. His contemporaries, like Jason Gregor and Reid Wilkins, attribute their career opportunities and the existence of modern sports talk formats to Short’s pioneering work. His passing marks the end of an era, but the lessons he imparted and the tradition he fostered continue to thrive in those who follow his footsteps, ensuring his legacy continues to resonate in the world of sports talk radio.

Canada Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

