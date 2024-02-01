John Roy of NC WAVE Swim Team Named Coach of the Month

In the world of professional swimming, January has been a month of high tides and record-breaking performances, largely thanks to the determined efforts of John Roy, the head coach of the New Wave (NC WAVE) Swim Team. His leadership has seen the team make waves in the competitive swimming circuit, and it's no surprise that he has been honored as the Coach of the Month for January.

NC WAVE's Stellar Performances

The NC WAVE Swim Team started the year on a high note, hosting a Distance Day meet on January 6. The meet saw 14-year-old Drew Sito swimming like a fish in water, setting a new personal best in the 1650 freestyle. This achievement was just the beginning of what was to be a month full of exceptional performances under Roy's guidance.

Between January 10 and 13, the team participated in the Knoxville Pro Swim Series. Notable performances came from Matt Marsteiner, who finished in the top-10 in three events. Other swimmers like Sam Marsteiner and Aaron Davidson also set personal bests, showcasing the team's depth of talent.

Tri-State Meet Triumphs

At the Raleigh Swimming Association's Tri-State Meet, swimmers continued to make significant strides. Both Drew Sito and Parker Van Olst achieved impressive times in various events, further showcasing the quality of talent within the team. A special mention must be made of 13-year-old Chandler Daigle, who achieved eight personal bests, including in the 50 free.

Recognitions and Accolades

Under John Roy's leadership since 2006, NC WAVE has been recognized as a Silver Medal Club in USA Swimming's 2023 Club Excellence Rankings for the second consecutive year. This recognition speaks volumes about the consistency and determination of the team under Roy's guidance. Competitor Swim, a company recognized for producing racing lanes and swim products, has been a leader in the field since 1960, with their products used in NCAA Championships and Olympic Games.

John Roy's unwavering commitment to his team and his dedication to honing their skills has been instrumental in these achievements. Through his leadership, the next generation of swimmers is making a splash, setting personal bests, and achieving recognition on the national stage.