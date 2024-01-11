John Millman: The End of an Era in Tennis

John Millman, the 34-year-old Australian tennis player known for his fierce resilience, announced his retirement from singles competition after losing in the Australian Open qualifiers. The news came as a poignant moment on court, with Millman, known for his indefatigable spirit, visibly emotional as he looked back on his career spanning 18 years.

The Journey of a Fighter

Though his farewell wasn't celebrated with much fanfare by the Melbourne crowd, Millman expressed heartfelt gratitude for the journey he embarked on, and the unwavering support he received throughout his career. Millman, despite not being the most physically intimidating player on the tour, banked on his tenacity and the undying support of fans who turned up in droves, even during qualifiers. He reflected on the skepticism many harbored about his potential and the sense of fulfillment he drew from those who believed in his abilities.

Victory Against a Legend

Among the many milestones in Millman's career, his victory against tennis legend Roger Federer at the 2018 US Open stands out. Millman's triumph made him the first Australian to defeat Federer since Pat Rafter in 1999. Known for his gritty determination, Millman often extended matches to five-set thrillers. He humorously remarked about his inability to win matches with ease, a trait he believed was a fitting summary of his hard-fought career.

Leaving Behind a Legacy

Representing Australia in the Davis Cup and the Olympic Games were among the highlights of Millman's career. With a career total prize money of $US5.47 million and a peak ranking of No.38 in the world in 2018, Millman retires leaving behind a legacy of unwavering perseverance. Fondly nicknamed 'Millmania' by his fans, Millman's journey serves as a testament to the power of determination over physical prowess, a storyline that will forever be etched in the annals of tennis history.