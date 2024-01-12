en English
Australia

John Millman Bids Farewell to Tennis after Australian Open Qualifier Defeat

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:20 pm EST
John Millman Bids Farewell to Tennis after Australian Open Qualifier Defeat

In an emotionally charged match at the Australian Open qualifiers, Australia’s gritty tennis player, John Millman, officially called time on his 18-year-long singles career. Millman, known and loved for his relentless determination and ‘battler’ spirit, was defeated in straight sets (6-4, 6-3) by Alex Molcan, marking a poignant end to his journey in professional tennis.

Millman’s Remarkable Journey

Despite the modest ranking of No. 38 at his peak, Millman’s career was punctuated by moments of true brilliance. The crowning glory being his memorable victory over the tennis titan, Roger Federer, at the 2018 US Open. This victory etched his name in history as the first Australian to defeat Federer since Pat Rafter in 1999. Millman’s journey was not without struggle, but his tenacity and resilience won him admiration and respect, both from fans and his contemporaries.

Bittersweet Goodbye

Reflecting on his career, Millman expressed gratitude to the legion of fans who stood by him, appreciating his indomitable fighting spirit. However, the absence of a farewell from fans in Melbourne cast a shadow over his retirement. Despite the dampened farewell, Millman remained thankful, cherishing the highs of his journey, including representing Australia at the Davis Cup and Olympic Games.

Legacy on the Court

Millman’s career was marked with injuries, including shoulder issues, but his fighting spirit saw him through, enabling him to amass career prize money of $US5.47 million. His battles on court, particularly in national colors, have left a lasting legacy. Millman’s story is a testament to his perseverance and will serve as an inspiration for generations to come. His departure from professional tennis may have been quieter than he deserved, but his impact on the sport, especially in Australia, will echo for years.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

