Australia

John Millman Bids Farewell to Tennis: A Career of Perseverance and Triumphs

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
John Millman Bids Farewell to Tennis: A Career of Perseverance and Triumphs

A chapter closes in the world of tennis as Australian John Millman announces his retirement from singles after a loss in the Australian Open qualifiers. Marking an end to an 18-year career, Millman’s farewell came after a match against Alex Molcan, where he was defeated in straight sets with scores of 6-4, 6-3. Despite not having the chance to bid a proper adieu to his home crowd in Melbourne, the 34-year-old’s gratitude for his journey over the years was palpable.

Millman’s Notable Career and Achievements

From his debut to his last match, Millman’s career was characterized by perseverance and determination. One of his most memorable victories was his win over Roger Federer at the 2018 US Open. This victory was historic, making Millman the first Australian to defeat Federer since Pat Rafter in 1999. Millman’s career was not about easy wins; he fought hard for each point, earning him the reputation of a ‘battler’ among his supporters.

Representing Australia on the Global Stage

Millman prided himself in representing Australia at the Davis Cup and the Olympic Games. These were some of his proudest moments, second only to his career-best ranking of No.33, achieved in 2018. Despite multiple career-saving shoulder surgeries, Millman soldiered on, consistently putting up a fight against grand slam greats like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray.

Gratitude and Farewell

In his farewell, Millman expressed gratitude for the crowd support and the sacrifices of his family and friends. He reminisced about his favorite memories at the Australian Open, and despite the inevitable bittersweet emotions, he retires with his head held high, knowing he gave everything to the sport. Millman’s career prize money amounted to $US5.47 million, and his highest world ranking was No.38, achieved in 2018. As he exits the court for the last time, the world of tennis salutes John Millman, a true ‘battler’ and a representative of the indomitable spirit of the game.

Australia Sports Tennis
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

