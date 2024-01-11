en English
John Millman Bids Farewell to Singles Tennis: An End of an Underdog Era

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:07 pm EST
John Millman Bids Farewell to Singles Tennis: An End of an Underdog Era

In an emotion-filled announcement, 34-year-old Australian tennis player, John Millman, declared his retirement from singles tennis. This followed a defeat in the Australian Open qualifiers by Alex Molcan, marking the culmination of an 18-year career that saw Millman rise from an underdog to a celebrated sportsman.

A Notable Career

Millman’s career was punctuated with numerous triumphs and trials. He faced a string of injuries, including persistent shoulder problems, but his fighting spirit never waned. His tenacity shone through, evident in his propensity to push matches to five sets, earning him the moniker of a fighter and the respect of fans and fellow players alike.

Memorable Victories

Among his noteworthy victories, the highlight remains his triumph over Roger Federer at the 2018 US Open. The win etched his name in tennis history as the first Australian to defeat Federer in nearly two decades, since Pat Rafter’s victory in 1999. A testament to his skill and determination, Millman’s highest world ranking was No.38 in 2018.

End of an Era

His exit from the Australian Open qualifiers, while perhaps not monumental in the broader scale of tennis, held deep significance for Millman. There was no grand farewell with the Melbourne crowd, no ceremonious send-off, but for Millman, it was a poignant conclusion to his singles career. His career earnings amounted to $US5.47 million ($8.15 million), but his true wealth lay in the legacy he leaves behind – a legacy of relentless determination, perseverance, and the spirit of an underdog.

A Lasting Legacy

Millman cherishes representing Australia in the Davis Cup and the Olympic Games as some of the proudest moments of his career. Beyond the realm of professional tennis, Millman’s journey resonated with many, his underdog spirit capturing the hearts of Australian tennis fans. As he embarks on a new journey post-retirement, the tennis world bids farewell to a player who gave his all on the court, pushing boundaries and defying odds. John Millman may have hung up his tennis racket, but his story of resilience will continue to inspire future generations of tennis players.

Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

