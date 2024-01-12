John Millman Bids Emotional Farewell to Tennis Career After Australian Open Qualifier Defeat

After an 18-year-long career marked by perseverance, determination, and a fighting spirit, Australian tennis player John Millman took an emotional bow from the sport following a defeat in the Australian Open qualifiers. The 34-year-old player was defeated in straight sets by Alex Molcan, with scores 6-4, 6-3, marking the end of his singles career.

Millman’s Farewell to Tennis

Although he didn’t have the chance for a grand farewell in front of his home crowd in Melbourne, Millman expressed gratitude for the career he had and the overwhelming support he received over the years. He was known for not being the biggest player on the court, but he was celebrated for his tenacity and his penchant for engaging in five-set thrillers that endeared him to fans globally.

Memorable Career Highlights

His career was punctuated by a notable win against tennis legend Roger Federer at the 2018 US Open. This victory made him the first Australian to beat Federer since Pat Rafter in 1999. Despite joking about not being ‘good enough in straights,’ Millman took immense pride in his fighting spirit and the support from Australians who admired his battling qualities. Representing Australia in the Davis Cup and the Olympic Games were among his career highlights.

Millman’s Legacy

Millman’s career earnings totaled $US5.47 million, and he achieved his highest world ranking of No.38 in 2018. Despite facing numerous career-threatening injuries, he exits the game with his head held high, acknowledging that his body was the deciding factor in his retirement. His resilience, fighting spirit, and sportsmanship will continue to inspire upcoming tennis players and fans alike. His legacy in Australian tennis will be remembered for his underdog spirit, making him a beloved figure in the sport.