en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

John Millman Bids Emotional Farewell to Tennis Career After Australian Open Qualifier Defeat

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST
John Millman Bids Emotional Farewell to Tennis Career After Australian Open Qualifier Defeat

After an 18-year-long career marked by perseverance, determination, and a fighting spirit, Australian tennis player John Millman took an emotional bow from the sport following a defeat in the Australian Open qualifiers. The 34-year-old player was defeated in straight sets by Alex Molcan, with scores 6-4, 6-3, marking the end of his singles career.

Millman’s Farewell to Tennis

Although he didn’t have the chance for a grand farewell in front of his home crowd in Melbourne, Millman expressed gratitude for the career he had and the overwhelming support he received over the years. He was known for not being the biggest player on the court, but he was celebrated for his tenacity and his penchant for engaging in five-set thrillers that endeared him to fans globally.

Memorable Career Highlights

His career was punctuated by a notable win against tennis legend Roger Federer at the 2018 US Open. This victory made him the first Australian to beat Federer since Pat Rafter in 1999. Despite joking about not being ‘good enough in straights,’ Millman took immense pride in his fighting spirit and the support from Australians who admired his battling qualities. Representing Australia in the Davis Cup and the Olympic Games were among his career highlights.

Millman’s Legacy

Millman’s career earnings totaled $US5.47 million, and he achieved his highest world ranking of No.38 in 2018. Despite facing numerous career-threatening injuries, he exits the game with his head held high, acknowledging that his body was the deciding factor in his retirement. His resilience, fighting spirit, and sportsmanship will continue to inspire upcoming tennis players and fans alike. His legacy in Australian tennis will be remembered for his underdog spirit, making him a beloved figure in the sport.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Parkes Elvis Festival: A Vibrant Celebration of The King's Enduring Legacy
In the vast expanses of the Australian outback, the echo of Elvis Presley’s music resonates as the 31st Parkes Elvis Festival commences. The world’s largest tribute to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, the event started on January 10th, transforming the rural town of Parkes into a vibrant hub of celebration. Hundreds of Elvis enthusiasts,
Parkes Elvis Festival: A Vibrant Celebration of The King's Enduring Legacy
John Millman Bids Farewell to Tennis after Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
8 mins ago
John Millman Bids Farewell to Tennis after Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies: A Nation Divided
9 mins ago
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies: A Nation Divided
Suspicious Fires at Melbourne Tobacco Store Spark Concerns of Criminal Activity
4 mins ago
Suspicious Fires at Melbourne Tobacco Store Spark Concerns of Criminal Activity
Australia's Northern Regions Face Cyclone and Monsoon Threats
6 mins ago
Australia's Northern Regions Face Cyclone and Monsoon Threats
Unexplained Mass Beaching of Sea Creatures along South Australian Coast
7 mins ago
Unexplained Mass Beaching of Sea Creatures along South Australian Coast
Latest Headlines
World News
The Geopolitical Drama Behind Pakistan's Release of Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman
2 mins
The Geopolitical Drama Behind Pakistan's Release of Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman
Poll Reveals Republican Voters Favor Stronger, Less Restricted Presidency
2 mins
Poll Reveals Republican Voters Favor Stronger, Less Restricted Presidency
Juventus Advances to Coppa Italia Semi-Finals After Dominant Victory Over Frosinone
3 mins
Juventus Advances to Coppa Italia Semi-Finals After Dominant Victory Over Frosinone
Unraveling Lipid Metabolism: Key Cleavage Mechanism Uncovered by University of Tsukuba Researchers
4 mins
Unraveling Lipid Metabolism: Key Cleavage Mechanism Uncovered by University of Tsukuba Researchers
Zambian Opposition Calls for Unity in the Fight Against Cholera
5 mins
Zambian Opposition Calls for Unity in the Fight Against Cholera
Donald Trump Attends Closing Arguments in New York Civil Fraud Trial
5 mins
Donald Trump Attends Closing Arguments in New York Civil Fraud Trial
World Economic Forum in Davos Pivots Towards Hypothetical 'Disease X'
5 mins
World Economic Forum in Davos Pivots Towards Hypothetical 'Disease X'
Koushik Vasuki: The Engineer Turned Cricketer Defying the Odds
7 mins
Koushik Vasuki: The Engineer Turned Cricketer Defying the Odds
Somalia's President Mohamud Engages in Crucial Dialogue with UN Secretary-General
7 mins
Somalia's President Mohamud Engages in Crucial Dialogue with UN Secretary-General
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app