en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

John Millman: An Emotional Farewell to a Determined Tennis Career

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:50 pm EST
John Millman: An Emotional Farewell to a Determined Tennis Career

In an emotional finale to his 18-year singles career, Australian tennis player John Millman bowed out of the Australian Open qualifiers, losing in straight sets to Alex Molcan. Despite his exit, Millman’s legacy in the sport is cemented with a steadfast determination, memorable matches and a career total prize money of $US5.47 million.

Millman’s Tennis Journey

Millman’s journey has been marked by his gritty determination. Despite his modest height and power, his resilience on the tennis court made him a favorite among fans. His memorable matches often extended to five sets, resonating with audiences who appreciated his underdog tenacity.

Notable Victories

Among Millman’s most notable victories was his triumph over grand slam champion Roger Federer at the 2018 US Open. This victory marked him as the first Australian to defeat Federer since 1999. Despite never being classified as a heavyweight player, Millman’s tenacity saw him overcome injuries, share the court with legendary players like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray, and achieve significant victories.

Proud Moments

Millman’s career saw him represent Australia at both the Davis Cup and the Olympic Games – experiences he highlights as some of the proudest moments of his journey. Although Millman did not receive the opportunity to bid farewell to his home crowd in Melbourne, he expressed his gratitude for the journey and the support he received throughout his career. His highest ranking was No.38 in the world, achieved in 2018, a testament to his hard work and dedication.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
3 mins ago
Melbourne Tobacco Store Torched Twice in 24 Hours: Arson Suspected
In a disturbing series of events, a tobacco store in Melbourne’s south-west has become the target of suspected arson attacks, with a vehicle crashing into the store and setting it ablaze. This marks the second fire at the store within a span of 24 hours, raising alarm among local businesses regarding their safety and security.
Melbourne Tobacco Store Torched Twice in 24 Hours: Arson Suspected
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
12 mins ago
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
US, UK Retaliate Against Houthi Attacks, Triggering Global Consequences
14 mins ago
US, UK Retaliate Against Houthi Attacks, Triggering Global Consequences
Flooding in Far North Queensland: Crocodile Spotted in Playground
5 mins ago
Flooding in Far North Queensland: Crocodile Spotted in Playground
Hong Kong Authorities Intercept Major Illegal Lobster Shipment
8 mins ago
Hong Kong Authorities Intercept Major Illegal Lobster Shipment
Australia's National Day Debate: A Reflection of a Nation's Identity Crisis
9 mins ago
Australia's National Day Debate: A Reflection of a Nation's Identity Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
India's Home Ministry Empowers States to Seize Assets of Unlawful Groups
2 mins
India's Home Ministry Empowers States to Seize Assets of Unlawful Groups
Teenage Methamphetamine Crisis: A Call for Urgent Action
2 mins
Teenage Methamphetamine Crisis: A Call for Urgent Action
The Pran Pratishtha Controversy: A Test of Faith and Politics
4 mins
The Pran Pratishtha Controversy: A Test of Faith and Politics
Asian Cup 2024: 10 Star Players to Watch
4 mins
Asian Cup 2024: 10 Star Players to Watch
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
5 mins
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
7 mins
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
10 mins
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
12 mins
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
14 mins
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app