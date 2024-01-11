en English
Australia

John Millman: A Farewell to an Era of Tenacity and Determination

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
John Millman: A Farewell to an Era of Tenacity and Determination

Australian tennis stalwart, John Millman, has drawn the curtains on his illustrious 18-year singles career following a defeat in the Australian Open qualifiers. The loss to Alex Molcan, with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-3, marked the end of an era characterized by Millman’s unwavering determination and resilience on the court.

A Champion of Grit and Tenacity

Millman, throughout his career, was known for his gritty determination on the court, often pushing matches to the edge. Despite the numerous injuries he suffered, particularly to his shoulder, he carried an unflinching spirit that defined his playing style. His journey, although marred by physical trials, also witnessed a historic victory over tennis maestro Roger Federer at the 2018 US Open. This win earned him the badge of honor of being the first Australian to fell Federer since Pat Rafter’s feat in 1999.

The ‘Battler’ of Five-set Matches

Often finding himself in grueling five-set matches, Millman joked about his seeming inability to clinch victories with ease, thus earning the epithet of a ‘battler’. His battles were not just against opponents across the net, but against his own physical limitations. Yet, he emerged each time, demonstrating a remarkable testament to his strength and resilience.

Pride of Representing Australia

More than the victories and the tribulations, Millman highlighted the pride he felt representing Australia in the Davis Cup and the Olympic Games as the highlights of his career. Despite not having the opportunity to bid adieu to his fans in Melbourne, the 34-year-old expressed profound gratitude for the unwavering support he received throughout his tenure on the court. His career prize money totaled a substantial $US5.47 million, and he ascended to his highest world ranking of No.38 in 2018.

John Millman’s career, marked by his tenacious spirit and unwavering commitment to the sport, leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire tennis enthusiasts worldwide. His departure from professional tennis marks the end of an era, but the ‘battler’ lives on in the annals of the sport, his stories of grit and endurance echoing in every corner of the tennis world.

Australia Sports Tennis
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

