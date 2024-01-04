en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on ‘Black Tax’ and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:56 pm EST
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on ‘Black Tax’ and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers

In an intriguing and eye-opening conversation on the Vibe with Five podcast, former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi shed light on the financial pressures faced by African footballers. He discussed the often unspoken ‘Black Tax,’ a term that originated in apartheid-era South Africa, representing the obligation that higher earners, particularly from black communities, feel to support their extended families.

Unveiling the ‘Black Tax’

John Mikel Obi, in his candid conversation, detailed how African footballers are expected to provide financial support to their extended family members. This cultural expectation can often result in footballers having a lesser income than those they support. It’s a challenge that can lead to financial difficulties post-retirement, with several African footballers facing poverty after their careers end. Philemon Masinga and Emmanuel Eboue stand as stark reminders of this unfortunate reality.

Reality Check

The financial mismanagement of footballers is further exacerbated by the prevailing misconception that every professional footballer earns millions. However, the reality is far from the popular belief. A study conducted by FIFPRO revealed that over 45% of footballers earn less than $1000 a month, a figure that might surprise many. This reality underscores the importance of financial literacy among footballers.

Financial Literacy and Preparation for Life after Football

Nqobile Ndlovu, the director of Cash N Sport, highlights the necessity of financial literacy and the importance of preparing for life after professional football. Successful examples like Emmanuel Adebayor, a former Togo International, show that wise investments and lifestyle adjustments can help maintain financial stability, contrasting with many of his peers who struggle financially after their careers.

In conclusion, the phenomenon of ‘Black Tax’ is a pressing issue that needs to be addressed within the African footballing community. It is crucial for footballers to receive proper financial education and prepare for a career off the pitch to ensure long-term financial security.

0
Africa Finance Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
28 mins ago
Ozubulu Brothers' Club Celebrates Diamond Jubilee, Honors Community Contributors
The Ozubulu Brothers’ Club in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State recently commemorated its Diamond Jubilee by acknowledging various community members for their considerable contributions to community development. This event, held at the Club’s Corporate Headquarters, saw the presentation of awards and certificates of merit to individuals who have significantly influenced both human and
Ozubulu Brothers' Club Celebrates Diamond Jubilee, Honors Community Contributors
Elmo Kambindu: Aiming for an Injury-Free Year and Greater Success with Chippa United
1 hour ago
Elmo Kambindu: Aiming for an Injury-Free Year and Greater Success with Chippa United
BRICS Bloc Expands, Welcoming Five New Members
1 hour ago
BRICS Bloc Expands, Welcoming Five New Members
Nigeria's Edo State To Provide Financial Aid to Over 100,000 Residents
1 hour ago
Nigeria's Edo State To Provide Financial Aid to Over 100,000 Residents
Leo Igwe Advocates for Skepticism and Critical Thinking in African Education
1 hour ago
Leo Igwe Advocates for Skepticism and Critical Thinking in African Education
Prince Mwale Aims to Boost Zimbabwe Under-21 Men's Hockey Team with Early Preparation
1 hour ago
Prince Mwale Aims to Boost Zimbabwe Under-21 Men's Hockey Team with Early Preparation
Latest Headlines
World News
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
24 seconds
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
2 mins
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience
2 mins
Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
5 mins
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
5 mins
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
New York 2024 Legislative Session: Lawmakers Face a Slew of Challenges
5 mins
New York 2024 Legislative Session: Lawmakers Face a Slew of Challenges
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
5 mins
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
Rafiu Durosinmi's Transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt Canceled Over Medical Anomaly
5 mins
Rafiu Durosinmi's Transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt Canceled Over Medical Anomaly
University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach
5 mins
University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app