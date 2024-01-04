John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on ‘Black Tax’ and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers

In an intriguing and eye-opening conversation on the Vibe with Five podcast, former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi shed light on the financial pressures faced by African footballers. He discussed the often unspoken ‘Black Tax,’ a term that originated in apartheid-era South Africa, representing the obligation that higher earners, particularly from black communities, feel to support their extended families.

Unveiling the ‘Black Tax’

John Mikel Obi, in his candid conversation, detailed how African footballers are expected to provide financial support to their extended family members. This cultural expectation can often result in footballers having a lesser income than those they support. It’s a challenge that can lead to financial difficulties post-retirement, with several African footballers facing poverty after their careers end. Philemon Masinga and Emmanuel Eboue stand as stark reminders of this unfortunate reality.

Reality Check

The financial mismanagement of footballers is further exacerbated by the prevailing misconception that every professional footballer earns millions. However, the reality is far from the popular belief. A study conducted by FIFPRO revealed that over 45% of footballers earn less than $1000 a month, a figure that might surprise many. This reality underscores the importance of financial literacy among footballers.

Financial Literacy and Preparation for Life after Football

Nqobile Ndlovu, the director of Cash N Sport, highlights the necessity of financial literacy and the importance of preparing for life after professional football. Successful examples like Emmanuel Adebayor, a former Togo International, show that wise investments and lifestyle adjustments can help maintain financial stability, contrasting with many of his peers who struggle financially after their careers.

In conclusion, the phenomenon of ‘Black Tax’ is a pressing issue that needs to be addressed within the African footballing community. It is crucial for footballers to receive proper financial education and prepare for a career off the pitch to ensure long-term financial security.