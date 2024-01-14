John Mikel Obi Brands Sunday Oliseh as ‘Worst Manager Ever’

Chelsea football legend, John Mikel Obi, has publicly criticized former Super Eagles head coach, Sunday Oliseh, dubbing him the worst manager he has ever played under. Obi’s comments were aired during an episode of his podcast, ObiOne, recounting the tumultuous period of Oliseh’s tenure as the Super Eagles coach in 2015.

Oliseh’s Troubled Tenure

Oliseh, taking over from the late Stephen Keshi, faced a slew of challenges throughout his seven months in charge. From conflicts with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to confrontations with key players, Oliseh’s reign was anything but smooth. A standout incident involved then-goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, whose altercation with Oliseh led to his abrupt departure from international football.

An Unsettling Start

Mikel Obi narrated an incident on Oliseh’s first day as coach when he accused Obi and other influential players of having too much control within the team. This confrontation escalated into a heated argument with Enyeama, culminating in the latter’s removal from the team and his eventual decision to quit international football.

Obi Criticizes Oliseh’s Managerial Skills

Mikel Obi didn’t mince words in criticizing Oliseh’s managerial abilities. He acknowledged Oliseh’s prowess as a player but questioned his competence and clarity as a coach. According to Obi, the players were baffled by Oliseh’s tactics, which he blamed for shattering the team’s unity.

Oliseh’s stint as coach ended abruptly, with him citing voodoo from the NFF and others as reasons for his failure. Mikel Obi condemned Oliseh’s attitude towards everyone associated with the team, describing him as bitter, jealous, and disrespectful. This vivid account of Oliseh’s troubled tenure provides a glimpse into the challenges that plagued the Super Eagles during this period, ultimately leading to a decline in team morale and performance.