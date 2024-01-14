en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

John Mikel Obi Brands Sunday Oliseh as ‘Worst Manager Ever’

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:58 am EST
John Mikel Obi Brands Sunday Oliseh as ‘Worst Manager Ever’

Chelsea football legend, John Mikel Obi, has publicly criticized former Super Eagles head coach, Sunday Oliseh, dubbing him the worst manager he has ever played under. Obi’s comments were aired during an episode of his podcast, ObiOne, recounting the tumultuous period of Oliseh’s tenure as the Super Eagles coach in 2015.

Oliseh’s Troubled Tenure

Oliseh, taking over from the late Stephen Keshi, faced a slew of challenges throughout his seven months in charge. From conflicts with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to confrontations with key players, Oliseh’s reign was anything but smooth. A standout incident involved then-goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, whose altercation with Oliseh led to his abrupt departure from international football.

An Unsettling Start

Mikel Obi narrated an incident on Oliseh’s first day as coach when he accused Obi and other influential players of having too much control within the team. This confrontation escalated into a heated argument with Enyeama, culminating in the latter’s removal from the team and his eventual decision to quit international football.

Obi Criticizes Oliseh’s Managerial Skills

Mikel Obi didn’t mince words in criticizing Oliseh’s managerial abilities. He acknowledged Oliseh’s prowess as a player but questioned his competence and clarity as a coach. According to Obi, the players were baffled by Oliseh’s tactics, which he blamed for shattering the team’s unity.

Oliseh’s stint as coach ended abruptly, with him citing voodoo from the NFF and others as reasons for his failure. Mikel Obi condemned Oliseh’s attitude towards everyone associated with the team, describing him as bitter, jealous, and disrespectful. This vivid account of Oliseh’s troubled tenure provides a glimpse into the challenges that plagued the Super Eagles during this period, ultimately leading to a decline in team morale and performance.

0
Football Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
31 seconds ago
Joelinton's Home Invasion - A Disturbing Trend in Footballers' Security
On a day already marred by a 3-2 loss to Manchester City at St James’ Park, Newcastle United’s midfielder, Joelinton, received an unsettling alert on his phone while he was still on the pitch. His home security system had detected the presence of intruders, launching the Brazilian footballer into the chilling reality of a home
Joelinton's Home Invasion - A Disturbing Trend in Footballers' Security
Owolade's Insight: Starmer's Remarks, Greggs' Success, and Beckenbauer's Legacy
2 hours ago
Owolade's Insight: Starmer's Remarks, Greggs' Success, and Beckenbauer's Legacy
Ruggedman: Unveiling the Football Aficionado Beyond the Music
2 hours ago
Ruggedman: Unveiling the Football Aficionado Beyond the Music
Unfazed by Friendly Loss: Rangers FC's Philippe Clement Looks Ahead
11 mins ago
Unfazed by Friendly Loss: Rangers FC's Philippe Clement Looks Ahead
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A Strong Start for the Host Nation
15 mins ago
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A Strong Start for the Host Nation
Newcastle United's Joelinton Targeted in Home Invasion: A Rising Trend Among Premier League Players
2 hours ago
Newcastle United's Joelinton Targeted in Home Invasion: A Rising Trend Among Premier League Players
Latest Headlines
World News
West Indies Stars Da Silva and Hodge Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
1 min
West Indies Stars Da Silva and Hodge Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
Elorde Awards Night Renamed in Honor of Filipino Boxers
1 min
Elorde Awards Night Renamed in Honor of Filipino Boxers
Premier League Showdowns, Africa Cup of Nations Kick-Off and Australian Open Drama
2 mins
Premier League Showdowns, Africa Cup of Nations Kick-Off and Australian Open Drama
Government Faces Backlash for Not Allowing MPs to Attend Baroness Boothroyd's Memorial
2 mins
Government Faces Backlash for Not Allowing MPs to Attend Baroness Boothroyd's Memorial
From Trauma Survivor to Peer Counselor: The Inspiring Journey of Danielle Esposito
3 mins
From Trauma Survivor to Peer Counselor: The Inspiring Journey of Danielle Esposito
Caitlin Clark Stuns with Mid-Court Logo Three-Pointer in Win Over Indiana
4 mins
Caitlin Clark Stuns with Mid-Court Logo Three-Pointer in Win Over Indiana
Artisight Bags $42M in Series B Funding: A Leap Forward in AI-Driven Healthcare
5 mins
Artisight Bags $42M in Series B Funding: A Leap Forward in AI-Driven Healthcare
Maureen Dowd Dissects US Political Landscape Amidst Iowa Snowstorm
5 mins
Maureen Dowd Dissects US Political Landscape Amidst Iowa Snowstorm
Governor Alia Calls for Collective Action Against Insecurity in Katsina-Ala
6 mins
Governor Alia Calls for Collective Action Against Insecurity in Katsina-Ala
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
50 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app