Boxing & MMA

John Lineker Praises ONE Championship’s Bantamweight Division, Eyes Title Comeback

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:07 pm EST
John Lineker, a Brazilian MMA luminary affectionately known as ‘Hands of Stone’, has extolled the virtues of the bantamweight division of ONE Championship, dubbing it the pinnacle of the sport. In a heartfelt discourse, he lauded his fellow combatants for their indomitable spirit and the riveting spectacles they continually serve up for ardent fans.

Lineker’s Journey in ONE Championship

Lineker’s journey in ONE Championship commenced in October 2019, and since then, he has emerged triumphant in six of his seven bouts. His sole defeat was dealt by Fabricio Andrade, leading to Lineker losing his coveted ONE bantamweight MMA world title in February of the preceding year.

Resurgence and Redemption

Unfazed by this setback, Lineker has shown his mettle by bouncing back with sequential victories, the most recent being a unanimous decision triumph over Stephen Loman in September. The division is bristling with formidable adversaries such as Kwon Won Il and Artem Belakh, rendering Lineker’s achievements all the more impressive.

The Canceled Match and the Road Ahead

A testament to his versatile prowess, Lineker was slated to participate in a Muay Thai match against Liam Harrison. However, an unfortunate injury sustained by Harrison resulted in the cancellation of the much-anticipated match. Despite this, Lineker remains steadfast on his road to redemption, fueled by his unwavering desire to reclaim the ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

Boxing & MMA
Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

