John Lineker Praises ONE Championship’s Bantamweight Division, Eyes Title Comeback

John Lineker, a Brazilian MMA luminary affectionately known as ‘Hands of Stone’, has extolled the virtues of the bantamweight division of ONE Championship, dubbing it the pinnacle of the sport. In a heartfelt discourse, he lauded his fellow combatants for their indomitable spirit and the riveting spectacles they continually serve up for ardent fans.

Lineker’s Journey in ONE Championship

Lineker’s journey in ONE Championship commenced in October 2019, and since then, he has emerged triumphant in six of his seven bouts. His sole defeat was dealt by Fabricio Andrade, leading to Lineker losing his coveted ONE bantamweight MMA world title in February of the preceding year.

Resurgence and Redemption

Unfazed by this setback, Lineker has shown his mettle by bouncing back with sequential victories, the most recent being a unanimous decision triumph over Stephen Loman in September. The division is bristling with formidable adversaries such as Kwon Won Il and Artem Belakh, rendering Lineker’s achievements all the more impressive.

The Canceled Match and the Road Ahead

A testament to his versatile prowess, Lineker was slated to participate in a Muay Thai match against Liam Harrison. However, an unfortunate injury sustained by Harrison resulted in the cancellation of the much-anticipated match. Despite this, Lineker remains steadfast on his road to redemption, fueled by his unwavering desire to reclaim the ONE bantamweight MMA world title.