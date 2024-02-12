John Higgins Achieves 13th Maximum 147 Break at 48, Defying Age and Critics

Defying Age, John Higgins Scores 13th Maximum 147 Break at 48

In a thrilling turn of events at the BetVictor Championship League Invitational, John Higgins, aged 48, achieved his 13th maximum 147 break. This remarkable feat makes him the oldest player to have accomplished this in the tournament's history.

A Triumphant Legacy

Higgins' latest achievement positions him second only to Ronnie O'Sullivan, who holds the record with 15 maximum breaks. Since 1982, only four snooker players, including Stephen Hendry, have managed more than ten 147 breaks.

Steve Davis was the first to make a televised 147 break in 1982. Since then, snooker has witnessed some extraordinary moments from these legendary players.

Overcoming Criticism

Despite recent criticism from fellow player Mark Allen, Higgins proved his mettle with this outstanding performance. His response to the criticism was simple yet powerful: "I'm still here, and I'm still competing."

"It's an incredible feeling," said Higgins after scoring the 147 break. "To do it at my age is something I'm really proud of."

Eyes on the Future

With this accomplishment under his belt, Higgins looks forward to future tournaments, including the Welsh Open. He expressed his readiness and enthusiasm, stating, "I'm delighted with my performance, and I can't wait for the upcoming competitions."

As Higgins continues to challenge records and defy expectations, his story serves as an inspiration for snooker players worldwide. His journey is a testament to the power of resilience, determination, and an unwavering passion for the game.

In the world of snooker, where every stroke matters, John Higgins continues to etch his name in history, one 147 break at a time.

Note: This article is a work of creative nonfiction, based on provided summaries and crafted to adhere to professional journalism standards.