John Ceniza Secures Historic Paris Olympics Berth for Philippines in Weightlifting

Filipino weightlifter John Ceniza has made a monumental leap towards the Paris Olympics, marking a significant moment for the nation's presence in the global sports arena. At the age of 26, Ceniza showcased an outstanding performance at the IWF World Cup in Phuket, Thailand, lifting a total of 300kg in the 61kg division. This achievement not only improved upon his personal best but also secured his spot among the top athletes in his weight division, paving his way to compete in the prestigious Olympic Games.

Path to Victory

Ceniza's journey to Olympic qualification has been characterized by dedication, hard work, and an unwavering belief in his capabilities. "Sinabi ko lang sa sarili ko na kaya ko ito," Ceniza expressed, following his performance that clinched his ticket to Paris. His success at the IWF World Cup is the culmination of years of intense training and competitions, including notable performances at the Southeast Asian Games and the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Ceniza's qualification is a testament to his growth as an athlete and the Philippines' rising prominence in the weightlifting scene.

Support and Anticipation

The achievement has garnered support and excitement from key figures in the Philippine sports community, including Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas President Monico Puentevella and Philippine Olympic Committee President Bambol Tolentino. Both have voiced their confidence in Ceniza's potential to not only represent the country but also to vie for a podium finish in Paris. This optimism is shared by many Filipinos, who are eager to see Ceniza compete on one of the world's most prestigious stages for athletics.

Looking Forward

As the countdown to the Paris Olympics begins, Ceniza's focus will now shift towards preparing