en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

John Alexander Calls for Revision of Medical Timeout Rules in Tennis

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
John Alexander Calls for Revision of Medical Timeout Rules in Tennis

Former Australian tennis player, John Alexander, has sparked a debate over the use of medical timeouts in tennis. This follows an incident involving the world’s top-ranked player, Novak Djokovic, who called a medical timeout for a wrist injury during his United Cup tie against Jiri Lehecka. Djokovic, despite his injury, bounced back to clinch the match, leading Serbia into the quarterfinals.

Medical Timeouts: A Tactic or Necessity?

Alexander, voicing his thoughts on the ABC Tennis Podcast, criticized what he views as the strategic use of medical timeouts by players. He insinuated that Djokovic, throughout his career, has leveraged these timeouts for tactical advantages. The former Australian player expressed skepticism about the validity of such injuries unless they are visibly apparent, such as bleeding.

The treatment Djokovic received for his wrist during his match is a point of contention. Djokovic managed to turn the tide after his medical timeout, winning with a score of 6-1, 6-7, 6-1. This incident has raised questions about the legitimacy of injuries and the correct use of medical timeouts.

Djokovic: Injured or Invincible?

Alexander further argued that Djokovic might benefit from being perceived as injured ahead of major tournaments. This notion comes in the wake of the upcoming Australian Open, where Djokovic is set to chase his 11th title and 25th Grand Slam overall. Despite concerns about his injury impacting his performance, Djokovic has expressed his resolve to press on, demonstrating his resilience and indomitable spirit.

Implications for the Sport

The conversation around Djokovic’s medical timeout extends beyond the player himself. It brings the broader implications of medical timeout rules in tennis into focus and their potential impact on the integrity of the sport. The current debate provides an opportunity for introspection within the tennis community about the possibility of revising these rules to ensure fairness and uphold the sportsmanship spirit of the game.

0
Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australian Saver Unveils Money-Saving Strategies for 2024

By Geeta Pillai

The Basketball Blokes' Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14

By Salman Khan

Sustainability in the Financial Sector: A Global Focus in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Pakistan Dominates Day 1 of Third Test Against Australia

By Salman Khan

Lizzie Williamson: A Dance with Depression and the Road Back to Fitnes ...
@Australia · 28 mins
Lizzie Williamson: A Dance with Depression and the Road Back to Fitnes ...
heart comment 0
Indigenous Australian Bark Paintings from Arnhem Land Exhibited in Cyprus

By BNN Correspondents

Indigenous Australian Bark Paintings from Arnhem Land Exhibited in Cyprus
Jones Village Bakery Hits 90 and Goes Global

By Geeta Pillai

Jones Village Bakery Hits 90 and Goes Global
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin’s Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns

By Salman Khan

Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
New Year’s Eve in Great Southern: A Tale of Celebrations and Police Vigilance

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve in Great Southern: A Tale of Celebrations and Police Vigilance
Latest Headlines
World News
Government Officials to Meet Steam Packet Over Industrial Dispute
27 seconds
Government Officials to Meet Steam Packet Over Industrial Dispute
COVID-19: Unmasking the Impact on Red Blood Cell Physiology
45 seconds
COVID-19: Unmasking the Impact on Red Blood Cell Physiology
Omega-3 Fatty Acids Linked to Improved Outcomes in Pulmonary Fibrosis, Study Suggests
2 mins
Omega-3 Fatty Acids Linked to Improved Outcomes in Pulmonary Fibrosis, Study Suggests
Digital Conversation Agent CeCe Shows Promise in Overactive Bladder Treatment
2 mins
Digital Conversation Agent CeCe Shows Promise in Overactive Bladder Treatment
Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match
2 mins
Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match
Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
3 mins
Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty's Return
3 mins
Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty's Return
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
3 mins
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
3 mins
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app