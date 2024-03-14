Joggling Enthusiasts Set to Compete in Edinburgh Marathon, Combining Juggling and Jogging

As the Edinburgh Marathon approaches, an unusual pair of participants, Scott Jenkins and James McDiarmid, are drawing attention not just for their athletic prowess but for their unique approach to the race. These two are at the forefront of a growing trend known as joggling, a sport that marries the physical demands of jogging with the skill and concentration of juggling.

From Boredom to Passion: The Joggling Journey

Scott Jenkins, a 27-year-old data scientist from Somerset, found himself in a rut with his running routine in 2018. Seeking to inject some excitement and challenge into his exercise, he stumbled upon joggling and quickly became hooked. Starting with training runs before braving his first park run as a joggler, Jenkins discovered not only a new sport but a community that was supportive and encouraging. His partner in joggling, James McDiarmid, a teaching assistant and circus performer from Inverness, joined the joggling scene eight months ago. The duo now trains in Edinburgh, often turning heads and eliciting comments, but always with a sense of fun and camaraderie.

Mastering the Art of Joggling

Joggling requires athletes to maintain a juggling pattern while running, a feat that demands both physical fitness and mental focus. Scott and James have honed their skills to the point where they can juggle three to five balls while running, with three balls being the optimal number for racing due to the balance of manageability and challenge. The rules are strict - if a ball is dropped, the joggler must return to the point of the drop before continuing. Despite the challenges, Scott has successfully completed five half marathons and the Abingdon marathon, showcasing the viability of joggling as a competitive sport.

Building a Global Joggling Community

In an effort to connect jogglers worldwide and promote the sport, Scott has created a website to showcase joggling results from around the globe. The site currently features nearly 600 jogglers from 26 countries, highlighting the sport's growing popularity. As Scott and James prepare for the Edinburgh Marathon, their journey from casual runners to passionate jogglers reflects not only their personal growth but also the potential of joggling to transform the running experience.

Their commitment to the sport and the attention they've garnered both locally and online is a testament to the appeal of joggling. Whether they're training on the streets of Edinburgh or competing in marathons, Scott and James embody the spirit of innovation and community that defines joggling. As they set their sights on future races, their story serves as an inspiration for runners and jugglers alike, proving that sometimes, mixing two passions can lead to an entirely new and rewarding adventure.