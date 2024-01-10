en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Tennis Pro to Reality TV Star: Joey Graziadei’s Unconventional Journey

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:18 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 5:49 pm EST
Tennis Pro to Reality TV Star: Joey Graziadei’s Unconventional Journey

Former contestant on The Bachelorette and full-time tennis professional, Joey Graziadei, has accumulated a net worth of nearly $250,000. Known for his passion for tennis, Graziadei’s career trajectory has been a diverse one, starting from humble beginnings as a tennis instructor at a summer camp in Illinois.

From Pennsylvania to Hawaii: A Love Story with Tennis

Originally from Pennsylvania, Graziadei discovered his affinity to the sport after exploring the corporate world. His official ABC biography for The Bachelorette revealed him as a full-time tennis pro living in Lawai, Hawaii– a testament to his dream job. His connection with tennis remained intact, even after he stopped working as a tennis instructor in July 2022.

A Career Beyond the Tennis Court

LinkedIn entries paint a vivid picture of Graziadei’s career. He served as the head tennis professional at Kukuiula Development Co LLC in Hawaii and continued his coaching journey in Tennessee at Ensworth School as a self-employed professional. Currently, Graziadei embraces the role of ‘Ike’ Ola Ambassador’ at the same Hawaiian company, where he focuses on enhancing member and guest experiences by engaging in various island activities.

A Brief Stint in Corporate Sales

Graziadei’s professional background isn’t limited to the tennis court. He’s experienced the corporate world, working for companies like Paylocity and Comdata in Tennessee. Despite his corporate stint, he chose to return to his first love, tennis, and now lives an idyllic life in Hawaii, spending time on tennis courts and relishing beach sunsets with friends.

Earnings from reality TV shows like The Bachelorette are not standard and can fluctuate significantly. This fact was revealed by Dean Unglert, another reality TV star, who confessed to being offered $75,000 for his participation in the show.

0
Sports United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
22 seconds ago
Chesterfield's Resounding Victory: Will Grigg's Hat-Trick Decimates Gateshead
On the frosty evening of January 10, 2024, a football match in the National League resonated with the thunderous roars of victory. Chesterfield Football Club, showcasing their prowess on the field, defeated Gateshead in a decisive 5-0 scoreline. The spotlight of the encounter was stolen by the exceptional performance of striker Will Grigg, who notched
Chesterfield's Resounding Victory: Will Grigg's Hat-Trick Decimates Gateshead
Japan's Pursuit of a Historic Fifth Title: The Road to Asian Cup 2023
17 mins ago
Japan's Pursuit of a Historic Fifth Title: The Road to Asian Cup 2023
Anticipation Builds for Senior High Series Finale Amid Other Entertainment and Sports News
24 mins ago
Anticipation Builds for Senior High Series Finale Amid Other Entertainment and Sports News
Masters Snooker Tournament: Selby and Allen Advance to Quarterfinals
25 seconds ago
Masters Snooker Tournament: Selby and Allen Advance to Quarterfinals
Wrestling Legends Magnum TA and Greg Gagne Critique AEW on New YouTube Show
1 min ago
Wrestling Legends Magnum TA and Greg Gagne Critique AEW on New YouTube Show
Tennessee Titans Eye Mike Kafka for Head Coaching Position
2 mins ago
Tennessee Titans Eye Mike Kafka for Head Coaching Position
Latest Headlines
World News
Chesterfield's Resounding Victory: Will Grigg's Hat-Trick Decimates Gateshead
22 seconds
Chesterfield's Resounding Victory: Will Grigg's Hat-Trick Decimates Gateshead
Masters Snooker Tournament: Selby and Allen Advance to Quarterfinals
25 seconds
Masters Snooker Tournament: Selby and Allen Advance to Quarterfinals
Wrestling Legends Magnum TA and Greg Gagne Critique AEW on New YouTube Show
1 min
Wrestling Legends Magnum TA and Greg Gagne Critique AEW on New YouTube Show
Morbid Anatomy Museum Co-Founder Tracy Martin Loses Battle with Cancer
1 min
Morbid Anatomy Museum Co-Founder Tracy Martin Loses Battle with Cancer
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison Opposes House Bill 1994 Amid Rising Crime Rates
2 mins
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison Opposes House Bill 1994 Amid Rising Crime Rates
Tennessee Titans Eye Mike Kafka for Head Coaching Position
2 mins
Tennessee Titans Eye Mike Kafka for Head Coaching Position
Yellowknife Health Crisis: Frame Lake Clinic Closure Adds to Strain
3 mins
Yellowknife Health Crisis: Frame Lake Clinic Closure Adds to Strain
Purina Refutes Social Media Allegations of their Dog Food Causing Illness
3 mins
Purina Refutes Social Media Allegations of their Dog Food Causing Illness
Police Fatally Shoot Man Brandishing Gun at Nowra Medical Centre
3 mins
Police Fatally Shoot Man Brandishing Gun at Nowra Medical Centre
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
42 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app