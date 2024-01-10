Tennis Pro to Reality TV Star: Joey Graziadei’s Unconventional Journey

Former contestant on The Bachelorette and full-time tennis professional, Joey Graziadei, has accumulated a net worth of nearly $250,000. Known for his passion for tennis, Graziadei’s career trajectory has been a diverse one, starting from humble beginnings as a tennis instructor at a summer camp in Illinois.

From Pennsylvania to Hawaii: A Love Story with Tennis

Originally from Pennsylvania, Graziadei discovered his affinity to the sport after exploring the corporate world. His official ABC biography for The Bachelorette revealed him as a full-time tennis pro living in Lawai, Hawaii– a testament to his dream job. His connection with tennis remained intact, even after he stopped working as a tennis instructor in July 2022.

A Career Beyond the Tennis Court

LinkedIn entries paint a vivid picture of Graziadei’s career. He served as the head tennis professional at Kukuiula Development Co LLC in Hawaii and continued his coaching journey in Tennessee at Ensworth School as a self-employed professional. Currently, Graziadei embraces the role of ‘Ike’ Ola Ambassador’ at the same Hawaiian company, where he focuses on enhancing member and guest experiences by engaging in various island activities.

A Brief Stint in Corporate Sales

Graziadei’s professional background isn’t limited to the tennis court. He’s experienced the corporate world, working for companies like Paylocity and Comdata in Tennessee. Despite his corporate stint, he chose to return to his first love, tennis, and now lives an idyllic life in Hawaii, spending time on tennis courts and relishing beach sunsets with friends.

Earnings from reality TV shows like The Bachelorette are not standard and can fluctuate significantly. This fact was revealed by Dean Unglert, another reality TV star, who confessed to being offered $75,000 for his participation in the show.