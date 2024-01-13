en English
Sports

Joey Chestnut Faces Off Against Geoff Esper in Bagelmania World Championship

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:15 pm EST
Las Vegas is set to host the second Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship this Saturday at 11 a.m., featuring the top-ranked competitive eater, Joey Chestnut, and defending champion, Geoff Esper. The event, taking place at Siegel’s Bagelmania, is likely to draw global attention as Chestnut makes his debut in the bagel eating discipline.

Stepping into New Culinary Territory

Joey Chestnut, renowned for his expertise in devouring hot dogs, shrimp cocktails, and burritos, is venturing into unfamiliar territory. The bagel eating contest presents a unique challenge due to its distinct texture, which Chestnut admits he has not extensively trained with. The competitive eater expressed his nervousness ahead of the competition, highlighting the need to build tolerance and perfect techniques for consuming bagels swiftly.

Competitive Eating: A Sport of Strategy and Endurance

Competitive eating is not just about having a big appetite; it requires a strategic approach and physical endurance. Participants are often tasked with consuming large amounts of food within a specific time frame. In this case, the competition will test the competitors’ ability to eat as many bagels as possible in eight minutes. The current record stands at 17.75 bagels with cream cheese, set by Geoff Esper in the absence of Chestnut last year.

The Return of a Champion

Chestnut, who missed out on last year’s contest due to a leg injury, is making a comeback. His absence in the previous championship paved the way for Esper to claim victory. However, this year, Chestnut is back and ready to take on the challenge. The winner will be awarded a $10,000 cash prize, with all attendees receiving a commemorative T-shirt as a token of their participation.

The Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship not only showcases the sport of competitive eating but also highlights the skills and strategy required to excel in such contests.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

