Joey Barton’s Sexist Social Media Tirades: A Disgrace in Football Commentary

Joey Barton, once a celebrated Premier League footballer, now finds himself at the center of controversy due to his recent tirades on social media platform, X. Now an outspoken critic of what he perceives as the rise of ‘wokery’, Barton, 41, has caught the media’s attention for his condescending remarks about female football pundits, hinting at a deep-seated sexism.

Barton’s Volatile Past

Barton’s career in football was marred by a series of physical confrontations, including a violent incident from his childhood involving his father retaliating against an attacking dog. The violent streak followed him into adulthood, culminating in a stint in prison and his brother’s incarceration for murder. This history of violence somewhat foreshadowed Barton’s current contentious behavior online.

Sexist Remarks and Backlash

Recently, Barton aimed his vitriol at ITV’s Eni Aluko and commentator Lucy Ward, questioning their qualifications to discuss men’s football. The derogatory comments, which even compared these women to infamous serial killers, have been widely perceived as misogynistic. Despite the backlash, including condemnation from sports minister Stuart Andrew, Barton defends his comments as a stand against a ‘woke agenda’ that he believes is undermining the sport.

Further Repercussions

As Barton continues to fan the flames of controversy, his remarks have sparked calls for government and legal action. His comments, described as ‘dangerous’ by Andrew, have been criticized for promoting abusive behavior. Amid calls for action, there is a growing debate on the role of women in football broadcasting and the endemic sexism in the sport. Despite his attempts to spin his comments as a critique of expertise, not gender, Barton’s tirades on social media continue to extend his contentious legacy.