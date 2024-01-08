Joel Embiid’s Knee Soreness: An Unexpected Setback for the Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers’ star center, Joel Embiid, faces an unexpected setback due to knee soreness. The unfortunate event comes after a game against the New York Knicks where Embiid twisted his knee. Initially dismissing the incident, with the athlete expressing that he believed he would recover swiftly, the situation soon took a grim turn.

Embiid’s Condition Worsens

Despite playing through the discomfort during the Knicks game, Embiid’s condition deteriorated. The Sixers’ head coach, Nick Nurse, informed reporters about the swelling in Embiid’s knee. This development comes on top of an ongoing rehabilitation for a sprained ankle suffered on December 22 against the Toronto Raptors. This ankle injury had already sidelined Embiid for four games before his return earlier in the week.

The Impact of Embiid’s Absence

Embiid’s knee condition led to him being ruled out for the subsequent game against the Utah Jazz. The absence of the star center was felt by the team as the 76ers suffered a 120-109 loss to the Jazz. This defeat highlighted the crucial role Embiid plays in the team’s performance.

Uncertain Return

As the Sixers gear up for their next game against the Atlanta Hawks, Embiid’s availability remains a question mark. The team has a few days off before this critical match. However, Embiid’s return to the court remains uncertain. His absence against Utah marked his eighth missed game of the season, stirring concerns about the team’s upcoming performance.