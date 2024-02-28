Joel Chambers Leads Pave Pros to Victory, Cogeco Bonspiel Set for April Showdown

Joel Chambers emerged as a key player for Pave Pros, scoring twice in a recent game that saw the team secure a significant win. Supported by Jake Wallwork, Riley Allen, and Andrew Mullins who also found the back of the net, the team demonstrated cohesive play and strategic prowess. On the opposing side, Mike Fox left a mark with two goals and an assist for the Goal Diggers, with John Rolfe and Brady Pringle contributing to the scoreboard.

Advertisment

Game Highlights and Player Contributions

The match was a display of skill and strategy from both teams. Chambers' performance was particularly notable, with his two goals being crucial for Pave Pros' victory. Wallwork, Allen, and Mullins also played significant roles, contributing to the scoreline and applying pressure on the Goal Diggers' defense. Scott Hoogman's assist further underscored Pave Pros' team effort. For Goal Diggers, Mike Fox's all-around play and contributions from Rolfe and Pringle showcased their resilience and competitive spirit.

Upcoming Cogeco Mixed Curling Spring Bonspiel

Advertisment

In other news, the Cogeco Mixed Curling Spring Bonspiel is gearing up to be a highlight event at the Quinte Curling Club on April 6-7. Promising three 8-end games, the competition boasts a prize pool of over $4000, contingent on a full draw. With a registration fee set at $320 per team, which includes meals, the event is capped at 16 teams. Ensuring competitive play and a vibrant atmosphere, the bonspiel also offers the unique feature of live-streamed games on Sunday, expanding access to fans and enthusiasts unable to attend in person. Registration is open with a deadline on March 27, and a preference for visiting teams that complete payment by March 3.

Looking Forward

As the sports community anticipates the upcoming Cogeco Mixed Curling Spring Bonspiel, the recent match between Pave Pros and Goal Diggers remains a topic of conversation for its display of teamwork, skill, and sportsmanship. Both events highlight the vibrant local sports scene and the ongoing commitment to fostering competitive play, camaraderie, and community engagement. With the curling bonspiel on the horizon, teams are preparing for what promises to be a thrilling competition, reflective of the spirit and passion that define the sport.