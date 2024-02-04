Joe Worrall Set for Besiktas Loan Move Amidst Nottingham Forest Struggles

Nottingham Forest captain, Joe Worrall, is soon to dial a new chapter in his career as he finalizes a loan move to Turkish Super Lig side, Besiktas. The 27-year-old English centre-back, who was seen recently in Turkey during Besiktas' clash with Trabzonspor, has struggled for consistent playing time this season, with only nine appearances to his name.

Finalizing Terms with Besiktas

This sighting of Worrall in Turkey comes as affirmation that the loan terms between Nottingham Forest and Besiktas have been put to bed. Worrall is expected to undergo a medical check in Istanbul and his official signing will follow, given a successful health examination. Notably, Besiktas will not be paying a rental fee for the 27-year-old.

Worrall's Struggle for First Team Action

Worrall's move to Besiktas follows a challenging period for the defender at Nottingham Forest. Despite signing a new three-year contract with Forest last summer, he has faced difficulties breaking into the first team. This was further complicated by a previous fallout with ex-Forest manager, Steve Cooper.

Linking Up with Oxlade-Chamberlain

Should the move materialize, Worrall will have the opportunity to team up with former Liverpool midfielder, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, at Besiktas. This move could potentially see Worrall become the seventh Englishman to represent Besiktas, adding another feather to his cap.