Joe Root's Shot Selection Sparks Debate: Struggling with Bazball in England's Batting Collapse

Joe Root's questionable shot selection led to England's batting collapse in the 3rd Test against India at Rajkot. The decline began with Root's dismissal five overs into the third morning session at the Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium. Root reverse-ramped Bumrah straight to second slip, and former India pacer RP Singh questioned his batting approach.

Advertisment

The Struggle of a Former Skipper

Former England captain Alastair Cook recently claimed that Root struggles with the tempo of England's Bazball era. Desperate to fit in, Root failed to fire in the 1st innings of the 3rd Test, as he was outsmarted by pace ace Jasprit Bumrah in the 39th over on Day 3. With Root's scintillating century still out of reach, youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal took a brilliant catch to dismiss Root before the close of play on Day 3.

A Shot Gone Wrong

Advertisment

RP Singh, a former India pacer, criticized Root's decision to reverse ramp Bumrah early on the day. He even suggested that such a shot would have ended a player's career at the domestic or club level. Singh expressed his disbelief that a compact player like Root would play such a shot against Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah has dismissed Root on nine occasions in Test cricket, and Root has been unable to score a single 50-plus score for England against India in the last 12 innings away from home.

Praise for Indian Captain Rohit Sharma

Former England opener Nick Knight praised India skipper Rohit Sharma for his leadership in the third Test. Despite England's strong start, India's sensational bowling attack and Rohit's captaincy led to England losing their remaining eight wickets within 95 runs, being bundled out for 319 runs in the first innings. Knight commended the Indian bowling attack and Rohit's strategic moves.

Advertisment

Nick Knight also pinpointed the moment things started going south for England on Day 3 of the Rajkot Test. He believed that England's downfall began after Joe Root was dismissed. Knight felt that Root's unnecessary dismissal made England tentative, allowing India to take control of the match.

While Root's shot selection raised eyebrows, the debate continues over whether he is struggling to adapt to the Bazball era. Nonetheless, Root's performance in the ongoing Test series against India has left much to be desired.

Note: The information in this article is based on the provided content summary and does not include real-time updates or additional context.